Big Guns On Campaign Trail In Bengal Today With 3 Rallies Each By PM Modi, HM Shah, 4 By CM Mamata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Amid the crucial two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will address three campaign rallies each in the state on Saturday. On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing four campaign rallies during the day.

As per the revised schedule of the Prime Minister, provided by the West Bengal unit of the BJP, the first rally will be at Purbasthali (Dakshin) Assembly constituency in East Burdwan district at 11.30 A.M.

At 11.30 A.M. today, there will be a parallel rally of the BJP at Onda in Bankura district, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister Shah.

At 12.55 A.M., the Prime Minister will be addressing another rally at Jangipur in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, which will be followed by another rally at a junction point between North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts at 3.45 P.M.

On the other hand, the Union Home Minister will also address two other campaign rallies, one at Chhatna in Bankura district at 12.55 P.M and the other at Baghmundi in Purulia district at 3.35 P.M.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister will address four campaign rallies one after another at Kehisari in West Midnapore district, Gopiballavpur and Jhargram town in Jhargram district, and Barjora in Bankura district.

On Friday, the Union Home Minister, in Kolkata, had released the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra (Election Manifesto)' for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled for later this month, with zero tolerance against infiltration, evolving a transparent and corruption-free state recruitment mechanism, economic progression, and women empowerment being among the top priorities there.

However, Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, drew a comparison between the BJP's manifesto proposals and the promises of higher returns on investment by chit funds or Ponzi entities, which are never meant to be honoured.