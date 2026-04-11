Vignesh Shivan Pens Emotional Reply To Wife Nayanthara Calls Her His Strength!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan has now penned an emotional reply to his wife, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, on Instagram in which he has called her his strength.

Actress Nayanthara, who has produced Vignesh Shivan's just released film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on her husband's efforts to make LIK and what it meant to them on the day of the film's release.

Responding to Nayanthara's post, Vignesh Shivan, on his stories section wrote, "My Uyir (My Life), You write these captions much better than me! Love you my strength... Love you my wife... love you my friend... my producer... From the day you heard NRD(Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) script without judging who I am, where I came from... till today! My life is no short of a blessing! All cos of you my ulagam! Love you so much!."

For the unaware, Nayanthara, in her post on LIK, had said, "Today is the release of LIK. The film that taught us life...The film that taught us to dream big...The film that taught us that we could actually make those dreams come true...The film that taught us strength... The film that taught us to fight against all odds...The film that taught us that amidst the highest chaos... life can be beautiful...LIK is not just a film... It is the courage of a man who chose to dream beyond his circumstances, holding on tightly to a vision that once felt impossible!!It is the vision of a man who refused to settle for anything less."

Nayanthara then went on to say, "Dear director Vignesh Shivan, Today is the day all of us around you, have been waiting for...The day the world finally gets to see the writer-director in you. Your years of hard work, your quiet perseverance... every time you chose to keep going, all the strength it took, and all the belief you never let go of... the love you have for films and the connection you have with your audience will finally bring you everything you've been holding on for, all this while."

Nayanthara further added, "Always rooting for you as your biggest fan. This is from someone who has been right there through these 10 years... in all the quiet in-betweens, watching it all unfold, closely. I've seen how cinema isn't just something you do - it's something you LIVE every lyric you think of, every idea you chase, every moment you choose it over everything else, again and again. From the little bit of experience that I have... I can only say one thing, CINEMA WILL NEVER FAIL YOU. All these years... you have loved cinema with everything you had...And today... it is going to give all that love back in full."

She ended the note saying, "TEAM LIK... today I can say that am soooo proud and unbelievably blessed to have all of you in this team and in our lives. Without all of you, we wouldn't have been able to make it here...Just soooo grateful. Today is the day."