Elegancebrew's Whiskey Barrel Aged And Dubai Chocolate Blends Surpass First-Quarter Expectations As Demand For Artisan Innovation Soars

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We set out to create coffees that challenge expectations and reward curiosity. The response to both the Whiskey Barrel Aged and Dubai Chocolate blends has confirmed what we've always believed, that coffee lovers are ready for bold, thoughtfully crafted experiences that go beyond the conventional. Every bag we ship represents months of experimentation and an uncompromising commitment to getting the flavor exactly right.""EleganceBrew, the rapidly expanding artisan coffee and tea brand known for transforming everyday beverage rituals into moments of refined indulgence, today announced that its two newest specialty releases, the Whiskey Barrel Aged blend and the Dubai Chocolate coffee, have exceeded all first-quarter sales projections since their February debut, signaling a strong consumer appetite for adventurous yet sophisticated coffee experiences.

The Whiskey Barrel Aged blend showcases premium Guatemalan beans that undergo a meticulous aging process of no fewer than 30 days inside authentic American whiskey barrels. This painstaking technique imparts layers of smoky richness, warm oak undertones, and a velvety depth that has captivated connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. Each batch is carefully monitored to ensure the barrel character complements rather than overwhelms the coffee's natural brightness and chocolate notes.

The Dubai Chocolate coffee draws on the global fascination with Dubai's luxury chocolate culture, pairing single-origin beans with natural chocolate flavorings to produce an indulgent cup that balances sweetness with complexity. The blend has generated significant attention on social media platforms, with specialty coffee influencers and food bloggers praising its unique profile as a standout in the flavored coffee category.

These two releases join an expanding collection of specialty offerings that includes the brand's Chocolate Hazelnut blend, its rich and aromatic Mocha coffee, and the best-selling Breakfast Blend, a bright, balanced, and beautifully smooth medium roast that has become a morning staple for thousands of loyal customers. EleganceBrew also offers a specialty-grade Mushroom Coffee infused with Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi mushrooms, catering to the fast-growing functional beverage market.

All products are available in whole bean, espresso, standard, and coarse grind options, with bag sizes ranging from 12 oz to 12 lb, making EleganceBrew accessible to both individual enthusiasts and wholesale buyers.

Every roast begins with hand-selected beans sourced from premier growing regions including Guatemala, Chiapas, and Oaxaca. EleganceBrew's roasting team applies heritage techniques refined over generations, carefully developing each bean's tasting profile, from the chocolate and cinnamon notes of their Mexican-origin medium roasts to the fruity brightness of their seasonal single-origin releases.

The brand's dedication extends to its tea collection as well, with offerings ranging from bold Masala Chai to delicate Jasmine Tea, and vibrant fruit-forward blends like Peach Paradise and Mango Treat, each crafted with the same artisanal attention that defines the coffee line.

All EleganceBrew products are available exclusively at with free shipping on every order. New customers can receive 10% off their first purchase using the discount code Thankyou10 at checkout. Payments are processed securely via Stripe.

EleganceBrew is an artisan coffee and tea company dedicated to crafting exceptional blends that honor tradition while embracing modern palates. From hand-selected single-origin beans to delicate loose-leaf teas, every product is roasted and blended with intention, care, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With offerings spanning bold espresso roasts, flavored specialty coffees, functional mushroom-infused blends, and curated tea collections, EleganceBrew delivers a refined sensory experience to discerning customers worldwide. Free shipping is available on all orders.

CONTACT: EleganceBrew Press Office.

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Instagram: @Elegancebrew