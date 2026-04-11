Iran Delegation Led By Qalibaf In Pakistan For High-Stakes US Talks, Sets Strict Terms

A high-level Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, for critical talks with the United States, marking a pivotal moment in efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The delegation includes senior political, military, and economic officials, underscoring the seriousness of the negotiations. These talks come amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US, brokered with Pakistan's involvement, as global attention focuses on whether diplomacy can prevent further escalation.

However, Tehran has made it clear that negotiations will not begin unconditionally. Iranian officials stated that talks would proceed only if Washington agrees to its“preconditions,” signaling a firm and uncompromising stance ahead of discussions.

Among Iran's key demands are the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a halt to ongoing hostilities in Lebanon. These conditions have already created friction, with the United States indicating that some regional issues-particularly the Israel-Hezbollah conflict-are separate from bilateral negotiations.

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US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the American delegation, struck a cautious tone ahead of the talks, stating,“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand.”

At the same time, Washington has issued stern warnings against any perceived delay tactics. Vance warned Iran not to“play” the US, highlighting the high stakes involved in the negotiations and the potential consequences if diplomacy fails.

The Islamabad talks are being viewed as a make-or-break moment, with analysts noting that they could determine whether the fragile ceasefire evolves into a broader peace framework or collapses into renewed conflict.

Complicating matters further, tensions continue across the region, including ongoing clashes involving Israel and Hezbollah and the disruption of global oil supplies due to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan's role as host and mediator has been crucial, positioning it as a key diplomatic bridge between Tehran and Washington. With both sides holding firm positions, the coming days of negotiations in Islamabad are expected to be decisive in shaping the future trajectory of the conflict and regional stability.

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