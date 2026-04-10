61-Day Fishing Ban Along Tamil Nadu Coast From April 15 To Protect Marine Resources

MENAFN - IANS) Thoothukudi, April 11 (IANS) In a significant step aimed at conserving marine resources and ensuring sustainable fishing practices, the Tamil Nadu government will enforce an annual fishing ban along the eastern coastline from April 15 to June 14, 2026.

The 61-day restriction, which includes both start and end dates, is imposed to protect fish during their crucial breeding season. The ban will apply to all mechanised fishing boats and trawlers operating along the coastal stretch from Tiruvallur district in the north to Kanyakumari district in the south (up to Kanyakumari town).

The measure is implemented under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983.

Authorities have clarified that the seasonal restriction is essential to allow marine species to spawn and regenerate, thereby contributing to the long-term sustainability of fish stocks. Experts have consistently emphasised that such periodic bans play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting the livelihoods of fishing communities over time.

Issuing an official statement, Thoothukudi District Collector Vishnu Mahajan said that all mechanised fishing vessels and trawlers registered in the district will not be permitted to venture into the sea for fishing activities during the ban period.

The administration has taken steps to strictly monitor compliance and ensure that the regulation is followed without exception.

The Collector also cautioned that during the ban period, unauthorised entry into the Thoothukudi fishing harbour premises by those not engaged in permitted activities will be restricted.

This is part of broader efforts to maintain order, prevent illegal fishing operations, and safeguard harbour infrastructure during the enforcement period.

Officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the ban. Surveillance measures, including coastal patrols and inspections, are expected to be intensified to prevent any breaches.

The annual fishing ban, though temporarily affecting fishing operations, is widely regarded as a necessary intervention to replenish marine biodiversity. By allowing fish populations to recover during the breeding season, the initiative ultimately aims to secure better yields for fishermen in the long run while preserving the health of the marine ecosystem.

-IANS

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