Jamaica Well Supplied With Agricultural Produce, Says Agriculture Minister

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Garfield L. Angus

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining, Floyd Green, says markets are once again well supplied with agricultural produce, following the devastation caused by hurricane Melissa last October, highlighted that crops such as cabbage, lettuce and carrots are now widely available, and noted that bananas and plantains are still in recovery and will take several months to return to full production.

Delivering the keynote address at the official launch of Isratech's Resilience Farm Tour, held on April 8, at the company's Manchester offices in Kendal, Green underscored the importance of building resilience in the agricultural sector.

The minister noted that the sector has endured a series of climate-related setbacks in recent years, including hurricanes Melissa and Beryl, as well as periods of severe drought, pointed out that Jamaica's changing climate demands a shift in how the country approaches agricultural recovery.

“How we rebound after each disaster has to be different. We have to shift our focus from recovering to building resilience,” the minister emphasised.

Green praised farmers for their determination and ability to rebound and called on Jamaicans to show greater appreciation for the country's agricultural workers.

“Did you tell a farmer thank you? Every time you eat something, you should remember to thank a farmer,” he said, describing farmers as some of the hardest-working individuals in the country who continue to ensure food security, despite mounting challenges.

Detailing the government's response to assist the sector, the minister outlined a range of interventions implemented through the ministry and its agencies to support recovery efforts. These include the distribution of more than 17,000 seed packs, over 1,400 bags of fertiliser, and free land preparation support for approximately 1,300 farmers. Additionally, irrigated water was provided free of cost following Hurricane Melissa, allowing up to 75 per cent of farmers to regain access to the commodity within one week.

The minister also pointed to broader investments being made in the sector, including a major climate financing grant exceeding USD 40 million to support agricultural resilience over the next six years.

These efforts will focus on expanding efficient irrigation systems, increasing the use of renewable energy, and strengthening farmer training programmes, all aimed at ensuring Jamaica's agricultural sector remains robust in the face of an increasingly unpredictable climate.

Minister Green stressed that partnerships are critical for the sector's recovery, and commended Isratech for its hands-on approach.

The Resilience Farm Tour will see technical teams visiting farms across the island to conduct assessments, provide guidance on farm design and introduce data-driven, climate-smart agricultural practices. The initiative will place special emphasis on supporting female farmers and improving productivity at the community level.

Minister Green welcomed plans for the programme to document and showcase model farms, which will serve as practical examples for other farmers. According to the minister, seeing tangible results from peers is often more impactful than theoretical guidance.

The Isratech initiative is aimed at helping farmers recover from the effects of hurricane Melissa, while equipping them with modern, climate-smart practices to withstand future shocks.

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