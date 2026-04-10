Geekflare Disrupts AI Market With The Launch Of Geekflare Chat, Cutting Subscription Costs By 90%

MENAFN - GetNews)Geekflare has announced the launch of Geekflare Chat, an all-in-one AI platform to provide access to the world's powerful artificial intelligence models in a collaborative workspace. By bundling premium models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, Geekflare Chat eliminates fragmentation and reduces enterprise AI subscription costs by up to 90%.

As artificial intelligence becomes an essential daily tool for modern teams, businesses are struggling with subscription fatigue and vendor lock-in. To access the top-tier models of ChatGPT Plus, Claude Pro, and Gemini Advanced, professionals typically pay separate $20 monthly fees, totaling $60 per user.

Geekflare Chat solves this costly fragmentation. The Pro plan delivers all premium models for just $9 per month (an 85% savings). For organizations, the Business plan with a team of five with full premium access and collaborative workspaces is $29 per month, which is a savings of 90% compared to traditional standalone subscriptions.







"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google, nor should they have to manage bloated software budgets to access them all," said Chandan Kumar, founder of Geekflare.

Next-generation models and side-by-side comparison with a zero-configuration setup that takes users from onboarding to generation in under 60 seconds, Geekflare Chat grants immediate access to the industry's leading large language models:



OpenAI: GPT-5.4, GPT-5.3 Codex, and GPT-4

Anthropic: Claude 4.5 Haiku and Sonnet 4.6 Google: Gemini 3.1 Pro, Gemini Flash, and Nano Banana

A flagship feature of the platform is the Multi-Model Comparison tool. Users can submit a single prompt and simultaneously compare responses from models like GPT-5.4, Claude 4.5, and Gemini 3.1 Pro side-by-side, ensuring the most accurate and creative output for any task.

Geekflare Chat acts as a comprehensive productivity hub for marketers, founders, support teams, and engineers. The platform includes:



Collaborative Workspaces: Shared environments for teams to generate content and brainstorm together.

AI Knowledge Base & Prompt Library: Centralized company data and standardized prompts for brand consistency. Advanced Capabilities: Real-time web access, Canvas, and AI image generation.

Geekflare Chat is built with enterprise-grade privacy at its core. The platform operates on a no-model training policy.

Geekflare Chat is available now. The platform offers a Free tier with 500 monthly credits, a Pro tier at $9/month with 5,000 credits, and a Business tier at $29/month featuring 15,000 credits, 5 team seats, and unlimited workspaces.

To learn more, visit

About Geekflare

Founded in 2015, Geekflare started as a passion project to share knowledge about software and web technologies. Over the last decade, it has evolved into a premier destination for reliable tech guidance, reaching over 100 million professionals. Today, Geekflare is a software company providing AI and API solutions to help businesses and developers build faster.