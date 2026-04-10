Mykolaiv Short 20% Of Doctors, One-Third Of Medical Specialists Near Retirement Age

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported during a live broadcas by Iryna Shamray, head of the city's health department, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Mykolaiv is a frontline city, and we are short on medical staff. Today, we have 985 doctors working here, which is 80% of our needs. At the same time, over 30% of the available specialists are of retirement age,” Shamray said.

She also noted that there are currently 66 interns working in the city's hospitals, 26 of whom arrived last year. The Medical Faculty of Mykolaiv State University named after P. Mohyla, with which the city works closely, is providing significant assistance in this regard.

“We need specialists in virtually all fields-pediatricians, family doctors, surgeons, gynecologists, anesthesiologists, traumatologists, and especially physical rehabilitation specialists and neurologists,” Shamray emphasized.

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She also added that the city is awaiting new arrivals and, to the extent possible, is providing them with housing. In particular, 12 young specialists have recently received apartments.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 16 out of 21 municipal hospitals in Mykolaiv have been damaged.

Illustrative photo: pixabay