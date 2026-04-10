MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FUTR Reports Record New Auto Dealer Signings in Q1 2026 Driven by FUTR Payments 2.0 Full Commercialization 22 New Dealer Agreements Expected to Drive Record Consumer Usage of FUTR Payments and Contemporaneously Drive Growth of FUTR Agent App Users

April 10, 2026 4:01 PM EDT | Source: The FUTR Corporation

Summary

FUTR has signed 22 new auto dealer agreements in Q1 2026, its highest single-quarter total to date, driven by the full commercialization of FUTR Payments 2.0 which took place early in the Quarter The new agreements were secured through direct sales efforts The 22 new auto dealers layer onto a base of approximately 160 active dealers; the current active dealer base has historically generated approximately Cdn $5 to 6 million in annual revenue. Dealer activations of FUTR Payments customers typically come on stream eight to ten weeks after signing Previously announced exclusive channel partner agreements with the New York State Auto Dealers Association and Tax Max are expected to drive new auto dealer signings through the balance of 2026 on top of further direct sales FUTR Payments customers engage via the FUTR Agent App and web-based Platform which supports Userbase growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057), ("FUTR" or "the Company"), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access and monetize their personal information as well as make real-time payments, today announced that it signed 22 new auto dealers during the first quarter of 2026 to each offer FUTR Payments to their customers - the highest number of new dealer signings in a single quarter in the Company's history.

Auto Dealers whose customers purchase their vehicles using credit are provided an opportunity to make their payments via FUTR Payments which payment methodology results in customers saving in interest costs over the life of their car loan. The 22 new agreements were secured through direct sales consistent with the Company's geographic expansion strategy. The new signings layer onto a base of approximately 160 active dealers all of which have historically been in New York State which have historically generated approximately Cdn $5 to 6 million in annual revenue.

The Company's recently announced channel partnerships with the New York State Auto Dealers Association serving approximately 1,000 New York dealers, and Tax Max, which has a portfolio of over 3,000 car dealerships nationwide, are poised to serve as key channel partners to drive auto dealer growth as their go-to-market strategies come into effect beginning in Q2 for the NYSADA and Q3 for Tax Max.

Mindy Bruns, FUTR Payments Chief Business Officer said: "We are pleased by the early endorsement of FUTR Payments 2.0 by the auto dealer community. We are now active with direct solicitation of auto dealer partners in Texas, New Jersy and Pennsylvania. Our solution is win, win. The consumer is a big winner as they save on interest costs and the dealer wins by saving their customer money that often allows them to buy extended warranties and other incremental products."

FUTR CEO Alex McDougall said: "FUTR Payments 2.0 is an exciting growth opportunity for FUTR and at the same time very strategic to our plan to grow the FUTR Agent App and Platform User Base. Given our overall financial services focus, FUTR Payments customers are an ideal demographic to benefit from the FUTR Agent App and Platform."

FUTR Payments 2.0: The Operational Catalyst

The upgraded FUTR Payments 2.0 platform delivers a materially improved auto dealer portal that streamlines the end-to-end onboarding process reducing the time from dealer signing to first consumer transaction. Accelerating the auto dealer activation lifecycle is a primary operational focus for the Company in Q2 2026.

FUTR Payments 2.0 also substantially enhances the in-dealership consumer experience. By improving the speed, clarity, and flow of the consumer-facing payment journey, the Company anticipates greater consumer throughput on a per-dealer basis. Consumers introduced to FUTR through a dealership running Payments 2.0 are expected to convert from initial in-dealership enrollment to full payment activation at a meaningfully higher rate than those onboarded on prior-generation infrastructure.

Based on current averages, management estimates that FUTR Payments generates approximately US$9 per consumer per month net of customer acquisition costs. This figure is net of commission fees paid to the dealer and their financing manager and is composed of a disclosed upfront fee and ongoing transaction fees, both of which are fully communicated by the financing manager during the dealership sales cycle.

Bruns added: "Payments 2.0 isn't just a product upgrade - it's a structural shift in how efficiently we can grow. Faster dealer onboarding means we're generating revenue sooner after each signing, and a better in-dealership experience means more consumers moving from introduction to active use. Both levers matter as we scale."

Building Toward an Intelligent Financial Platform

FUTR Payments 2.0 business operates on separate rails from those underlying the recently announced EQI global digital banking joint venture, but both are oriented toward the same strategic objective: giving FUTR Agent App and Platform Users access to fulsome financial infrastructure and the intelligence to make better use of it.

FUTR's longer-term roadmap is built on the premise that the consumer relationships originating in the dealership are the foundation for a much broader financial engagement. As the Payments 2.0 consumer base grows, FUTR intends to develop Agent-driven capabilities that are expected over time extend the value of those relationships. A dealer who enrolls a consumer is not simply completing a payment activation - they are initiating a long-term financial relationship in which both parties participate.

Alex McDougall, FUTR CEO, said: "We believe that Agent-driven intelligence will reduce consumer churn from the Payments platform, support re-engagement and contribute to increased lifetime value for FUTR and our auto dealer partners."

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Agent App uses advanced AI and intelligent document processing to help consumers unlock the financial value of their personal information. By enabling users to monetize their data and instantly access key documents and insights, the App saves meaningful time and simplifies everyday financial tasks.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business, anticipated consumer conversion rates, expected enhancements to dealer onboarding timelines, anticipated future capabilities of the FUTR Agent platform, and projected consumer churn reduction. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: The FUTR Corporation







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Source: The FUTR Corporation