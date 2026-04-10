Gibson Energy Confirms 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release And Annual General Meeting Dates And Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2026 first quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:





Registration is currently open and recommended at least five minutes prior to the conference call.

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:





The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Annual General Meeting & Webcast Details

Gibson is holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2026, at 10:00am Mountain Time (12:00pm Eastern Time). This meeting will be held in a hybrid format (virtual and in-person). Applying technology to the meeting by allowing virtual participation will make the meeting more relevant, accessible and engaging for all involved, permitting a broader base of shareholders to participate, regardless of their geographic location.

Attending In-Person:

The Westin Calgary, 320 4 Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2S6



Attending virtually can be accessed using the following URL:





The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Additionally, information and materials related to the annual general meeting of shareholders can be accessed using the following URL: