New Era Energy & Digital Announces Change Of Date Of Special Meeting Of Its Stockholders
The Special Meeting will now be held on April 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, via live webcast and by teleconference, using the following information:
Telephone access (listen-only):
Within the U.S. and Canada: +1 800-450-7155 (toll-free)
Outside of the U.S. and Canada: +1 857-999-9155 (standard rates apply)
Conference ID: 3858702#
Webcast:
The record date for the Special Meeting remains March 3, 2026 (the“Record Date”), and all of the Company's stockholders as of the Record Date are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Stockholders of the Company who have not already voted, or wish to change their vote, are strongly encouraged to submit their proxies as soon as possible. Valid proxies previously submitted by stockholders will continue to be valid for purposes of the postponed Special Meeting.
If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call us at (432) 695-6997 or our proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc., at (877) 870-8565. More details about the proposals to be voted upon at the Special Meeting can be found in the Proxy Statement, which is available at.
About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.
New Era is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets.
Contacts:
New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. Investor and Media Contact:
OG Advisory Group
Lincoln Tan
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