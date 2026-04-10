Was Trump Ready To Fire Tulsi Gabbard Over Iran War Testimony? Report Claims Roger Stone Intervened

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard gave her testimony to Congress about threats to the US amid war with Iran, a report has claimed that President Donald Trump was ready to dismiss her over it, but his friend and adviser Roger Stone intervened.

According to a report in Axios, Trump was so upset with Tulsi Gabbard that she didn't endorse the Iran war during her testimony. The report mentioned that the US president also“scolded” national intelligence chief in a private meeting and also questioned her loyalty, the report quoted sources as saying.

The Guardian had reported a few days ago Trump spoke with his cabinet members and asked he should replace Tulsi Gabbard. Trump was reportedly frustrated over Gabbard shielding one of her former employees who resigned over America's Iran war.

“Roger sealed the deal. He saved Tulsi,” a source familiar with the development told Axios.

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She, however, broke her silence on Iran war and said,“Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief. As our Commander in Chief, he is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat, and whether or not to take action he deems necessary to protect the safety and security of our troops, the American people and our country.”

When Joe Kent resigned over Iran war

In mid-March, Donald Trump's top counterterrorism official Joe Kent resigned, exposing rare dissent within the administration over the Iran strikes.

As he resigned, Joe Kent also made some massive allegations against the federal government, becoming the first senior official in the administration to resign over the conflict.

In his letter, Kent claimed that America had no threat from Iran.

Joe Kent said,“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

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He alleged Donald Trump“understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again,” he said in his resignation.