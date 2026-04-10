Youtube Premium Gets Pricier As Subscription Costs Rise In The US Here's How Much You Have To Pay Now

MENAFN - Live Mint) YouTube has announced a fresh increase in the price of its Premium subscription, marking the latest move in a broader trend of rising costs across streaming platforms.

YouTube ups Premium rates as streaming platforms push prices higherAccording to recent reports, the price of YouTube Premium's individual plan in the United States has increased to $13.99 per month, up by $2, while the family plan has risen to $22.99 per month, reflecting a $5 jump.

These revised rates apply to both new and existing subscribers, signalling a continued shift in the platform's pricing strategy.

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The increase comes as YouTube, owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc., looks to balance growing content costs with expanding features across its subscription tiers. The service, which offers ad-free viewing, background playback and offline downloads, has increasingly been positioned as a key revenue stream beyond advertising.

At the same time, the company has pushed back against speculation surrounding additional monetisation tactics. Reports suggesting that YouTube was planning to introduce 90-second unskippable advertisements for television viewers were denied, with the company clarifying that no such change is being rolled out at present.

The latest hike also arrives alongside ongoing experimentation with new subscription models. YouTube has been expanding its“Premium Lite” offering in select markets, a lower-cost tier that removes ads from most videos but excludes features such as background play and access to its music service. The move reflects an attempt to cater to a wider range of users, particularly those unwilling to pay for a full Premium package.

Globally, pricing for YouTube Premium has varied significantly, with lower-cost markets such as India continuing to offer cheaper plans compared to the US and Europe. In India, standard plans have remained relatively affordable, though the platform has implemented price increases in the past, including a notable revision in 2024 that raised costs across individual, student and family tiers.

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The latest adjustment places YouTube alongside other major streaming services that have steadily raised subscription fees in recent years. Platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ have similarly revised pricing structures, often citing increased production costs and investment in original content.

For YouTube, the challenge remains balancing affordability with feature expansion, particularly as competition intensifies across both video and music streaming sectors. While the Premium service continues to attract users seeking an uninterrupted viewing experience, repeated price hikes risk prompting closer scrutiny from subscribers weighing value against cost.

The company has not indicated whether similar price revisions will be introduced in other markets in the immediate term, leaving international users watching closely as the platform recalibrates its subscription model.