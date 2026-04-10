Hajj Pilgrims Cautioned Against Carrying Banned Items

Dhaka: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has advised Hajj pilgrims to strictly avoid carrying narcotics, tobacco leaves, and other prohibited items, urging them not to be influenced by Hajj agencies or any intermediaries in this regard.

The warning was issued on April 10 in a press release by the ministry's Hajj Wing.

According to the release, Saudi Arabian regulations strictly forbid pilgrims from carrying items such as narcotic substances, tobacco leaves, jarda, gul, betel leaves, dried fish, cooked food, and other perishable goods in their luggage. These restrictions are also clearly outlined in the 2026 Hajj package and official guidelines.

Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain (Kaikobad) said banned items have been detected in the luggage of Bangladeshi pilgrims at Saudi Arabian airports on multiple occasions in recent years.

Despite repeated advisories, such incidents continue to occur, tarnishing the country's image abroad, he added, urging pilgrims to remain vigilant and comply with the rules.

Secretary of the ministry Munshi Alauddin Al Azad warned that carrying prohibited items could lead to legal action under Saudi Arabian law. In some cases, it may even result in pilgrims being barred from performing Hajj.

He emphasized that pilgrims must refrain from carrying any restricted items under all circumstances.

This year, a total of 78,500 pilgrims from Bangladesh are expected to perform Hajj, with outbound flights scheduled to begin on April 18.

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