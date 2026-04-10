Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market: Rapid Increment Driven By Innovation By 2034 Delveinsight M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Sidney Kimmel, Centre Hospitalier De, Dana-Farber Cancer

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The Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Companies in the market include - M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Sidney Kimmel, Centre hospitalier de, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Exelixis, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma, Inc., BeiGene, ALX Oncology Inc., Queensland Health, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Patient Pool Analysis, Market Size and Market Forecast APAC - 2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market trends in the APAC region (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia).

To Know in detail about the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Report:



The APAC Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In August 2025, Health Canada has authorized pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for use as neoadjuvant therapy, followed by adjuvant therapy in combination with radiotherapy with or without cisplatin, and then as monotherapy, for adult patients with resectable, locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors show a PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) of 1 or higher, as confirmed by a validated test.

In February 2025, Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative bifunctional therapies for solid tumors, has announced the enrollment of the first patients in FORTIFI-HN01, a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial. This study evaluates ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line (1L) treatment for recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Ficerafusp alfa is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody that integrates an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeting monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β).

In January 2025, Rakuten Medical administered the first dose in its intercontinental Phase III clinical trial evaluating ASP-1929, a photoimmunotherapy treatment for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). This multi-center, randomized, open-label study will assess the efficacy of the company's antibody-dye conjugate, which combines the antibody drug cetuximab with MSD's leading monoclonal antibody, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

In October 2024, MSD (Merck & Co.) has announced that its Phase III KEYNOTE-689 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) successfully met its primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS). The randomized, active-controlled, open-label study included 704 treatment-naïve patients with newly diagnosed stage III or IVA resected, locally advanced HNSCC (LA-HNSCC).

In June 2024, Bicara Therapeutics has shared updated interim results from its ongoing Phase I/Ib clinical trial evaluating ficerafusp alfa for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Companies: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Sidney Kimmel, Centre hospitalier de, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Exelixis, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma, Inc., BeiGene, ALX Oncology Inc., Queensland Health, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Durvalumab, Taxotere, CELLECTRA-5P, HS-20093, Magrolimab, Lenvatinib, Zanzalintinib, BL-B01D1, Ficlatuzumab, BB-401, Tislelizumab, SI-B001, Evorpacept, Pembrolizumab, CMP-001, and others The Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market dynamics.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Overview

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) refers to a group of cancers that originate in the squamous cells lining the mucous membranes of the head and neck region. This includes the oral cavity, throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx), among other areas. Squamous cells are flat, thin cells that make up the epithelium, the outer layer of the skin and the lining of various organs.

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Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the APAC countries from 2020-2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the APAC region is segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

Prevalent Cases of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas epidemiology trends @ Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Epidemiology Forecast

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapies and Key Companies



Pembrolizumab: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Nivolumab: Sidney Kimmel

Durvalumab: Centre hospitalier de

Taxotere: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

CELLECTRA-5P: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

HS-20093: Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company

Magrolimab: Gilead Sciences

Lenvatinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Zanzalintinib: Exelixis

BL-B01D1: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ficlatuzumab: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BB-401: Benitec Biopharma, Inc.

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

SI-B001: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Evorpacept: ALX Oncology Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Queensland Health

Evorpacept: ALX Oncology Inc. CMP-001: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market share @ Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Treatment Landscape

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Drivers



Rising incidence of HNSCC linked to tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and HPV infections

Increasing adoption of immunotherapy (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors) improving survival outcomes

Growing focus on targeted therapies and precision oncology

Expanding pipeline of novel biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and combination therapies

Advancements in radiotherapy and minimally invasive surgical techniques Improved diagnostic tools, including biomarker testing and molecular profiling

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Barriers



Late-stage diagnosis in many patients, limiting treatment effectiveness

High treatment costs, especially for immunotherapies and targeted drugs

Significant side effects and toxicity associated with existing treatments

Development of treatment resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy

Heterogeneity of tumors complicating treatment selection

Limited access to advanced therapies in low- and middle-income regions

Stringent regulatory requirements and long drug approval timelines Reimbursement challenges for high-cost therapies

Scope of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: APAC (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia)

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Companies: Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Durvalumab, Taxotere, CELLECTRA-5P, HS-20093, Magrolimab, Lenvatinib, Zanzalintinib, BL-B01D1, Ficlatuzumab, BB-401, Tislelizumab, SI-B001, Evorpacept, Pembrolizumab, CMP-001, and others

Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Durvalumab, Taxotere, CELLECTRA-5P, HS-20093, Magrolimab, Lenvatinib, Zanzalintinib, BL-B01D1, Ficlatuzumab, BB-401, Tislelizumab, SI-B001, Evorpacept, Pembrolizumab, CMP-001, and others

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Therapeutic Assessment: Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas current marketed and Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas emerging therapies

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Dynamics: Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market drivers and Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.