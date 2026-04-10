From Palm Beach To The White House Lawn: Patty Shukla Brings Music, Movement, And Learning To The Nation's Capital

Palm Beach, FL - Patty Shukla, an internationally recognized children's music educator, performer, and YouTube creator, was invited by YouTube to take part in the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, where she performed on the YouTube Kids Bunny Hop Stage on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C.

During two featured performances, Shukla engaged more than 35,000 children and families, turning the historic venue into an interactive, movement based learning environment. Through her signature curriculum driven songs, she encouraged young audiences to sing, dance, and actively participate, blending entertainment with early childhood education in a way that supports developmental growth.







As part of YouTube's featured programming, Shukla shared the stage with well known children's music artist Jack Hartmann, performing collaborative songs that energized the audience. The event also included appearances by fellow creators Go Yoyo and Rob of Art for Kids Hub, further highlighting the growing influence of digital educators in live, national events.

“This moment is incredibly special,” said Patty Shukla of Patty's Primary Songs.“To bring educational music to children and families at the White House, and to see them actively singing, dancing, and learning together, is something I will always cherish.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, continues to stand as one of the nation's most celebrated family events, bringing together communities through shared experiences centered on education, wellness, and engagement.







Shukla's participation underscores her expanding national and global presence in children's education and entertainment. Beyond live performances, she continues to reach families and educators worldwide through a growing portfolio of digital content, professional development programs, and international collaborations.

Earlier this year, Shukla introduced her first Virtual Keynote Experience through Patty's Primary Songs LLC, a global provider of early childhood music and educator resources. The 90 minute, on demand training program was designed to equip educators with classroom ready strategies that enhance early literacy, student engagement, and instructional confidence. Created to meet the increasing demand for flexible, high quality professional development, the program is accessible to individual educators, schools, districts, conferences, and university programs without the limitations of travel or scheduling.

The virtual keynote is available at .







In addition to her work with educators, Shukla has expanded her reach in children's media with the premiere of her first television style episode, Music Time with Miss Patty, now streaming on YouTube. The 20 minute episode introduces a structured, music based learning format tailored for early learners, further reinforcing her commitment to combining education and entertainment in accessible ways.

The episode can be viewed at .

Her growing global footprint is also reflected in her international engagements. In early 2026, Shukla traveled to Montevideo, Uruguay, where she participated in a range of in person activities, including children's music and movement performances, school and library visits, educator meet and greet sessions, and curriculum based professional development workshops. These sessions focused on demonstrating how music and movement can be integrated into everyday instruction to support whole child development.

Continuing her international work, Shukla also collaborated in Australia with leading children's music groups Bounce Patrol and The MikMaks, both recognized for their educational content and global digital audiences. These collaborations highlight her ongoing efforts to connect with educators and families across different regions while expanding the reach of music based learning.

Through each initiative, whether on a national stage like the White House, in classrooms through professional development, or across digital platforms, Patty Shukla continues to reinforce her mission of making early childhood education engaging, accessible, and impactful.

Media opportunities with Patty Shukla are available, with additional photo and video assets from the White House event and recent initiatives accessible upon request.

Watch“Easter Egg Roll Kids Music Show with Patty Shukla Children Dance and Learn”

About Patty's Primary Songs

Patty's Primary Songs is an educational platform dedicated to supporting early childhood development through curriculum based music. The platform encourages movement, participation, and active learning, providing resources for both children and educators worldwide.

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