Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Sound Group Posts $31.6M In Profit For 2025, A $43M Turnaround From Prior Year Loss, As AI Transformation Takes Hold

10.04.2026 / 14:36 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SOGP), a global AI-powered audio company, is making progress in its quest to lead the AI revolution in sound, posting double-digit revenue growth in 2025 and returning to profitability. The healthier showing during the year was driven by the integration of AI across its suite of audio applications and expansion into international markets. For the full year 2025, Singapore-based Sound Group reported year-over-year revenue of $443.7 million, which was up 53% and net income of $31.6 million. In 2024, the company had a net loss of $11.1 million. Underscoring Sound Group's momentum, revenue saw a 58% increase in the second half of 2025, compared to the same period a year earlier. In what the company said is a testament to its focus on streamlining operations and keeping costs down, operating expenses only grew by 6% despite the double-digit revenue growth. The company ended the year with gross margins that expanded to 29% from 27% and operating income of $31.0 million. The company's expense ratio fell to 22.2% in 2025, compared to 31.8% in 2024. Notably, R&D spending still grew 3% year-over-year to $34.4 million, signaling the profitability improvement was achieved through efficiency gains rather than cuts to innovation investment. Focus On Helping Pioneer The AI Revolution In Audio Sound Group, which has been serving the audio market since 2013, is on a mission to become the world's leading AI-powered audio company, leveraging its expertise in audio interaction and voice AI technologies to build a diverse portfolio of AI-powered audio products for users across the globe. By leveraging AI innovations, Sound Group said it is aiming to make each and every voice interaction more natural, efficient and immersive. Ultimately, SoundGroup said it wants to“empower people worldwide with voice AI technology, elevate communication efficiency, enhance life satisfaction and lead the global convergence of sound and AI.” To meet that end, Sound Group focused on a shift toward AI-driven products during 2025, leveraging its expertise in audio technologies, including real-time communication (RTC), automatic speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) to build its SoundSphere technology system, which integrates audio processing intelligence and AI. The company said the SoundSphere technology system will underpin its next generation of AI applications. Sound Group believes it has an edge over other AI companies because it develops the full stack, both the infrastructure with its SoundSphere engine and the end-user applications. That enables it to keep costs down while it focuses on churning out products that can't easily be imitated. A Continuous Loop To Grow By melding technology, products and data into its business, Sound Group is creating what it says is a synergistic growth flywheel in which each part of its business creates operational efficiencies and reduces the cost to innovate. As more users adopt its AI applications, Sound Group said it gains access to richer datasets that can be used to improve model performance, enhance personalization and optimize user experience. This continuous feedback loop not only strengthens product competitiveness but builds barriers to entry in the increasingly crowded AI landscape, reports the company. Over time, Sound Group said it may evolve its ecosystem into a unified voice AI platform that supports both consumer applications and potential enterprise use cases. Its underlying infrastructure, growth internationally and its product roadmap should provide a foundation for long-term value creation, noted the company. Rewarding Shareholders Underscoring its commitment to creating shareholder value and rewarding its investors, Sound Group announced it is paying a special cash dividend of $1.20 per American Depositary Share (ADS) to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on April 22, 2026. The cash dividend totals $5 million, payable on or around May 12, 2026. It marks the second special cash dividend the company instituted, following the one announced in the first half of the year. Sound Group ended the year with $94.4 million in hand, up from $62.1 million for the year-earlier. The ability to reward shareholders, continue to invest in AI and improve operational efficiency simultaneously are all factors to look at to gauge the kind of momentum the company is seeing. With momentum and growth building last year, Sound Group is working hard to position itself as a leading player in the AI revolution transforming the audio sector. It has the infrastructure in place, the expertise to pull it off and the AI to make the efforts to take it to the next level. With full-year revenue growth of 53% and more than $94 million of cash in the coffers, Sound Group's story is music to many ears. To learn more about Sound Group, click here. Featured image from Sound Group. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on

News Source: Benzinga

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