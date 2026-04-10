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FBI Says Crypto Scams Cost Americans $11.3 Billion In 2025


2026-04-10 02:06:07
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In 2025, Americans lost a record $11.37 billion to cryptocurrency scams, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). This amount is the highest ever reported in a single year and represents a sharp 22% increase compared to 2024. The rising losses show that crypto-related fraud is growing quickly alongside other internet crimes.

With crypto fraud reaching new heights, staying alert and cautious is key to protecting money in the digital world. Firms in the crypto space, such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), may need to review their cybersecurity systems more frequently to enhance their protections against being...

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