FBI Says Crypto Scams Cost Americans $11.3 Billion In 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) In 2025, Americans lost a record $11.37 billion to cryptocurrency scams, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). This amount is the highest ever reported in a single year and represents a sharp 22% increase compared to 2024. The rising losses show that crypto-related fraud is growing quickly alongside other internet crimes.

With crypto fraud reaching new heights, staying alert and cautious is key to protecting money in the digital world. Firms in the crypto space, such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), may need to review their cybersecurity systems more frequently to enhance their protections against being...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.