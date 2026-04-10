Champions League: Bayern Munich's Midfielder Karl Ruled Out Of Real Madrid Clash Due To Injury

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, April 10 (IANS) German Football giant Bayern Munich have suffered a major setback ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final second-phase clash against Real Madrid, with young midfielder Lennart Karl ruled out due to injury.

The club confirmed on Friday that the 18-year-old has picked up a muscle fibre tear in the back of his right thigh. The injury was found after medical tests carried out by Bayern's staff. While the club has not given an exact return date, reports suggest Karl could be out for around three weeks.

"Lennart Karl has suffered a muscle fibre tear in the back of his right thigh. The diagnosis was confirmed by the FC Bayern medical unit. It means the 18-year-old attacking midfielder will be sidelined for the foreseeable future," the club wrote in an official statement.

This means he is set to miss the important second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid to be played at their home ground, Allianz Arena, on April 16. His absence comes at a bad time for Bayern, as the team prepares for one of their biggest matches of the season.

Karl has been one of Bayern's standout young players this season. Despite his age, he has made a strong impact in Europe, scoring four goals and providing two assists in seven Champions League games. His creativity and attacking play have made him an important part of the squad.

Karl has also been impressive in the Bundesliga, with 10 goal contributions in 24 matches. He recently scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory over Freiburg, showing his ability to deliver in key moments.

Apart from the Real Madrid game, Karl is also expected to miss Bayern's upcoming league match and could be doubtful for the DFB-Pokal semi-final later this month.

Meanwhile, Bayern beat Madrid by 2-1 in the first round of the quarter-final, and they have a one-goal lead heading into the second leg, but it is very small and can be covered if Madrid performs to their best.