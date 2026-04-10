Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size Is Projected To Attain USD 2.01 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market size is valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% during 2026–2035. The market will rise steadily due to the high frequency of infant hypoxia-induced respiratory diseases, rising pulmonary hypertension and ARDS patients, better nitric oxide delivery methods, and better critical care facilities.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size (2025): USD 1.02 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 2.01 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.15%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024







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The U.S. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size Forecasted to reach USD 0.71 Billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of 6.47%, from USD 0.38 Billion in 2025. High adoption rates of sophisticated nitric oxide inhalation systems, an increasing number of patients with pulmonary hypertension and ARDS, an increasing incidence rate of hypoxic respiratory failure in infants, and ongoing investments in NICUs are some of the major reasons that will drive market growth.

High Cost of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy and Infrastructure Requirements to Drive Market Growth Globally

The market for inhaled nitric oxide is still severely constrained by the high price of nitric oxide treatment and the unique delivery equipment needed for the procedure. Due to financial constraints, the operation is costly and less accessible for small and mid-size hospitals and healthcare facilities since it requires advanced ventilator technology, specifically trained people, and regular gas supply. The likelihood of implementing and using the therapy is decreased by reimbursement issues and increased operating costs, particularly in poor nations.

Major Inhaled Nitric Oxide Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are



Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc

Linde plc

Air Liquide Healthcare

Vero Biotech LLC

Beyond Air Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

International Biomedical Ltd.

Getinge AB

SLE Ltd.

Praxair Inc. (Linde Group)

BOC Healthcare

Airgas Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

NU-MED Plus Inc.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc

Hamilton Medical AG

GE Healthcare

Philips Respironics

Baxter International Inc.

Merck KGaA SOL Group (SOL S.p.A.)

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Gas (Therapeutics) held the largest market share of 72.25% in 2025 due to its extensive use in the neonatal intensive care units and in critical care applications. Delivery Systems (Ventilator-Integrated Systems, Portable Systems) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.12% during 2026–2035 due to rising demand for flexible and safe systems, and the need for portability in the delivery process.

By Application

Neonatal Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (NHRF) dominated with a 57.25% market share in 2025 as it is extensively utilized for treating neonates through inhaled nitric oxide as an effective therapy. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.62% through 2026–2035 driven by extensive research and increasing off-label application in adults.

By Age Group

Neonates accounted for the highest market share of 65.25% in 2025 due to the high prevalence of respiratory distress conditions in newborns globally. Adults are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period driven by increasing use in pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome management.

By End User

Hospitals held the largest share of 52.12% in 2025 representing the key care facility for administering inhaled nitric oxide treatment, especially within neonatal intensive care units and intensive care facilities. Home Care Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period due to rising usage of easily portable nitric oxide treatment systems, facilitating treatment even outside hospital premises.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (Manufacturers to Hospitals) accounted for the highest market share of 68.23% in 2025 as hospitals and major healthcare organizations favored direct purchasing of inhaled nitric oxide globally. Distributors & Third-Party Suppliers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period due to increased distribution channels to medium hospitals and emerging healthcare regions.

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Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Key Segments

By Product Type



Inhaled Nitric Oxide Gas (Therapeutics)

Delivery Systems (Ventilator-Integrated Systems, Portable Systems)

Consumables & Accessories (Circuits, Sensors, Tubing) Others

By Application



Neonatal Hypoxic Respiratory Failure (NHRF)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Others

By Age Group



Neonates

Pediatrics

Adults Others

By End-User



Hospitals

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales (Manufacturers to Hospitals)

Distributors & Third-Party Suppliers Others

Regional Insights:

Due to the availability of critical care facilities in the U.S. and Canada as well as a highly developed neonatal care system, the North American inhaled nitric oxide market is dominant, with a 42.84% share in 2025. The availability of inhaled nitric oxide treatment in hospitals and NICUs guarantees a consistent demand for the treatment.

The inhaled nitric oxide market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.17% between 2026 and 2035. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for advanced respiratory care in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the main drivers of this boom.

Recent Developments:



In September 2025, Mallinckrodt announced continued advancements in clinical studies exploring expanded applications of inhaled nitric oxide therapy, aiming to improve patient outcomes and strengthen its leadership in neonatal and critical care markets. In July 2025, Linde enhanced its healthcare segment by expanding medical gas supply networks and investing in advanced gas delivery and monitoring technologies to support critical care applications, including inhaled nitric oxide therapy.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



UTILIZATION & PATIENT ADOPTION ANALYTICS – helps you understand therapy usage across neonatal, pediatric, and adult populations along with adoption trends in hospital and home-care settings.

TREATMENT APPLICATION & DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate usage across neonatal respiratory failure, ARDS, and pulmonary hypertension along with shifts toward portable delivery systems.

CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS & PATIENT OUTCOME METRICS – helps you assess improvements in oxygenation, reduction in pulmonary pressure, survival rates, and recovery timelines.

SAFETY & RISK MONITORING INDICATORS – helps you analyze side effect incidence, readmission rates, and overall safety profile of inhaled nitric oxide therapies.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & DELIVERY SYSTEM ADVANCEMENTS – helps you uncover trends in portable and tankless systems, clinical trials, and next-generation nitric oxide platforms. REGULATORY & MARKET ACCESS FRAMEWORK – helps you evaluate approvals, reimbursement coverage, regulatory timelines, and post-market surveillance trends across key regions.

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Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Report Scope