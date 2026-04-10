Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Makers Advise Public Not To Engage With Leaked Content From Their Film Warn Of Legal Action

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Pointing out that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating leaked content through any medium constituted a criminal offence, the makers of actor Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' on Friday advised members of the public not to engage in any manner with the leaked content from their film as any person found involved would face immediate legal action.

In a statement which it shared on its social media timelines, KVN Productions said, "We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."

The production house further said, "We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws."

Pointing out that every digital action was traceable, the production house informed the public that it had already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and that it was actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation.

"Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately," the production house advised.

For the unaware, a five-minute clip, believed to be from actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan', was allegedly leaked and is now doing the rounds on social media, much to the disdain of its makers.

The leaked clip, which contains Vijay's introductory scene and a portion of a song, triggered concern and anger in the film industry, with several producers and directors expressing solidarity with the makers of 'Jana Nayagan'.