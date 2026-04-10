Boys & Girls Clubs Of America, The Largest Youth Development Organization Serving Native Youth, Celebrates The Unveiling Of“Lightning Boy” Bronze Statue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Ga., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) honored its enduring commitment to Native youth with the unveiling of the new“Lightning Boy” bronze statue at its Atlanta headquarters. It takes pride in being the largest service provider to young Indigenous people, supporting Indigenous families in every corner of the country. The sculpture, created by renowned Native artist and BGCA Hall of Fame member George Rivera, was officially revealed on Thursday, April 9, in BGCA's sculpture garden. Remarks were shared by the national organization's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Clark, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lorraine Orr, National Vice President of Native Services Carla Knapp and artist George Rivera.

For more than three decades, BGCA Native Services has partnered with Tribal communities to support and uplift Native youth. Since 1992, the organization has helped establish more than 250 Boys & Girls Clubs serving approximately 104,000 Native youth across 29 states. This work is strengthened by dedicated partners, trustees, the board of governors, and others who share BGCA's mission.

This powerful installation stands as a visible testament to BGCA's unwavering dedication to Native youth and the Native Clubs and communities that strengthen the mission. While the statue honors Valentino“Lightning Boy” Rivera, it also symbolizes the spirit, resilience and limitless potential of all Native youth, past, present, and future.

The story behind“Lightning Boy” is deeply personal. The bronze captures the joyful movement of Valentino“Tzigiwhaeno” Rivera, a boy who danced with unstoppable passion. His father, artist George Rivera, former Governor of Pojoaque Pueblo and CEO of his local Boys & Girls Club, created the piece as both a tribute to his son and a celebration of Native culture, identity and hope. Rivera continues to champion bright futures for Indigenous youth in his role as board chairman for the Native Club he helped establish.

“Our dedicated partners provide critical support so that we may provide youth development programming to thousands of Native youth each year,” said Carla Knapp, BGCA NVP of Native Services.“Their investment allows us to expand access to high-quality, culturally relevant Club programs that positively impact the lives of Indigenous youth across the country. With their support, we foster safe, supportive environments where Native youth can grow, thrive, and build great futures.”

Indigenous youth and the Native Clubs that serve them, are essential to BGCA's identity and mission. This unveiling marks not only a moment of reflection, but a steadfast commitment to continued progress and empowerment.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services

BGCA Native Services supports Boys & Girls Clubs in Native communities by providing culturally relevant programming, training and capacity-building resources. Its mission is to honor Tribal sovereignty and uplift Native youth through programs that nurture their cultural identity, leadership and academic success.

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Lightning Boy Bronze Statue Boys & Girls Club of America and the Rivera family

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