Fixmold Deepens Its Presence Across Fort Lauderdale And Miami Beach, Bringing Certified Mold Inspection, Residential Detection, And Marine Mold Services Directly To Each Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Florida's highest-rated mold remediation company announces dedicated service expansions in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, and Miami Springs, with specialized teams now deployed for residential, commercial, and marine mold work

Miami, FLORIDA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold, the highest-rated mold remediation company in South Florida, announced the formal expansion of its local service presence across several of the region's most densely populated and mold-affected communities. Dedicated certified teams are now operating with increased frequency and capacity in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, and Miami Springs, bringing the company's full suite of inspection, testing, and remediation services closer to the homeowners, businesses, and vessel owners who need them most.







FixMold Team With Proprietary Advanced Technology

"Every community in South Florida has its mold profile. The conditions in a Miami Beach condominium are different a Fort Lauderdale marina or a Miami Springs bungalow. Depth of local presence matters." - Abraham Katz, FixMold

FORT LAUDERDALE: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, AND MARINE MOLD REMEDIATION COVERAGE

Fort Lauderdale presents one of the most diverse mold service environments in South Florida. Its combination of waterfront residential properties, active commercial corridors, and one of the country's most concentrated marina networks means that mold inspection and remediation needs span all three major service categories simultaneously.

FixMold's expanded Fort Lauderdale operations now cover each of these categories with dedicated capacity.

Mold Remediation in Fort Lauderdale

Mold remediation in Fort Lauderdale encompasses a wide range of property types, from older single-family homes in established neighborhoods to newer high-density residential developments closer to the waterfront. FixMold's Fort Lauderdale remediation team brings the company's full 12-Step Signature Process to each project, including HEPA filtration and negative-pressure containment, CO2 dry-ice blasting, ULV particle fogging, electrostatic disinfection, and post-remediation air-quality verification using a certified particle counter. All work is backed by a 12-month warranty and a price-match guarantee.

Marine Mold Inspection in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's waterways and marina facilities rank among the most active in the United States, and FixMold's marine mold inspection capabilities in Fort Lauderdale are now formally expanded to serve this market at a greater scale. Marine mold inspection in Fort Lauderdale follows the company's Signature Marine process, starting with a free consultation that uses moisture meters and infrared thermal imaging to find contamination in vessel interiors, hull cavities, and HVAC systems before any treatment plan is developed.

Boat Mold Restoration in Fort Lauderdale

Boat mold restoration in Fort Lauderdale is one of the most technically demanding services FixMold provides and one of the most requested. Salt air, enclosed fiberglass construction, limited airflow, and the near-constant humidity of South Florida's marine environment create conditions where mold can quickly and deeply establish itself within a vessel's structure. FixMold's boat mold restoration work in Fort Lauderdale draws on the same proprietary technology stack used across all marine projects, including CO2 dry-ice blasting, CO2 cold-fusion molecular treatment, and hydroxyl generation, all applied without chemicals that could damage vessel materials or pose a risk to the surrounding marine environment.

MIAMI BEACH: RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL MOLD SERVICES

Miami Beach presents conditions that make professional mold detection and remediation not just advisable but essential for many property owners. The combination of ocean proximity, aging building stock in historic areas, high-density condominium construction along the coast, and the particular humidity profile of a barrier island environment means that mold growth is a persistent and recurring concern for both residential and commercial properties throughout the city.

Fix Mold's expanded presence in Miami Beach now brings certified residential and commercial mold services directly into the community.

Residential Mold Detection and Inspection in Miami Beach

Residential mold detection in Miami Beach requires a degree of precision that general inspection services cannot deliver. Many Miami Beach homes and apartments contain mold growth within wall cavities, behind tiles, and inside HVAC ducting, where visual inspection alone will not identify the full extent of the problem. FixMold's residential mold detection in Miami Beach uses infrared thermal imaging to locate hidden moisture sources, a particle counter to measure airborne spore concentration, and proprietary signature inspection devices to produce a granular contamination map before any remediation planning begins.

Commercial Mold Inspector Services in Miami Beach

Commercial properties in Miami Beach, including hotels, retail spaces, office buildings, and multi-unit residential developments, face mold risks that are amplified by high occupancy, complex HVAC systems, and the difficulty of scheduling remediation around business operations. FixMold's commercial mold inspector services in Miami Beach are designed with these constraints in mind.

Each commercial mold inspection begins with a full building assessment covering common mold entry points, including HVAC systems, plumbing chases, roof drainage areas, and below-grade spaces. Commercial mold inspector teams from FixMold are equipped to work around occupancy schedules, produce documentation suitable for insurance and regulatory purposes, and provide remediation services that minimize disruption to business operations. The company's 24/7 live concierge line ensures that commercial clients in Miami Beach can always reach a qualified representative, regardless of when an issue arises.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH: MOLD TESTING AND ASSESSMENT

North Miami Beach is one of South Florida's most densely populated residential corridors, and one where aging apartment stock, high occupancy rates, and frequent reports of water intrusion from aging plumbing and roofing systems have made mold testing a growing priority for both tenants and landlords.

FixMold's mold testing in North Miami Beach is now available with expanded appointment availability, including same-day scheduling for urgent situations. Mold testing in North Miami Beach encompasses air quality sampling analyzed by certified laboratories, surface swab collection from visually affected areas, and moisture mapping using thermal imaging to identify hidden sources driving ongoing mold growth. Results are provided with a full written report and a remediation plan where contamination is confirmed.

MIAMI SPRINGS AND GREATER MIAMI: MOLD INSPECTION AND ASSESSMENT

Miami Springs, one of Miami-Dade's most established residential communities, is home to a high concentration of older single-family properties whose construction characteristics, including original plaster walls, older insulation materials, and aging plumbing, make them particularly susceptible to the kind of slow, hidden mold development that is only identified through professional inspection.

Mold inspection in Miami Springs by Fix Mold Miami follows the same rigorous protocol used across all residential markets: a thermal imaging scan of the entire property, moisture meter readings on suspect surfaces, air quality sampling where indicated, and a comprehensive written report with findings and recommended next steps. Mold inspection in Miami Springs is available as a complimentary consultation at the initial stage, with full assessment documentation provided as a paid service where required.

Miami Mold Assessment

Across the broader City of Miami, FixMold provides Miami mold assessment services for both residential and commercial clients in all neighborhoods, from Brickell and Downtown to Coconut Grove, Doral, Hialeah, and beyond. A Miami mold assessment from FixMold is not a visual walkthrough. It is a data-driven diagnostic process that uses thermal imaging, particle counting, laboratory-analyzed sampling, and proprietary inspection instruments to produce a complete picture of a property's mold situation. Commercial mold inspector services in Miami are available for businesses of any size, with scheduling designed to accommodate operational hours and minimize disruption.

About FixMold

FixMold is South Florida's highest-rated mold inspection, mold removal, and mold remediation company, serving residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, and Lee counties. The company holds Florida State Mold Remediation License MRSR2709 and Assessment License MRSA2521.

FixMold Team After A Commercial Mold Remediation At Anthropologie

About FixMold

FixMold is South Florida's highest-rated mold inspection, remediation, and prevention company, backed by over 35 years of expertise rooted in the Katz family legacy. Founded by the same family behind Miami Mold Specialist and Five Boro Mold Specialist, FixMold serves residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and surrounding counties. The company is state-licensed and accredited, and uses proprietary technologies including CO2 dry ice chambers, infrared thermal imaging, UV-C sterilization, hydroxyl generators, and electrostatic disinfection - with 100% organic, VOC-free treatments safe for families and pets. FixMold offers same-day appointments, a 12-month warranty, a price-match guarantee, and 24/7 live concierge support, and has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Facebook, and the BBB. The company also offers FaceTime Mold Solutions, a complimentary virtual mold assessment service available statewide. For more information, visit or call (786) 882-1823. Want me to now draft full press releases for both Atlantic Metal Roofing and FixMold?

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

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(305) 465-6653

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10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: