Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah, Questions Moral Authority On Family Politics​

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, April 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, posing a series of questions and challenges, and asked him to respond before criticising others.​

Speaking to the media in Mysuru ahead of a District Development Coordination and Monitoring (DISHA) committee meeting, Kumaraswamy questioned Siddaramaiah's remarks on family politics. ​

He asked whether the Chief Minister, who has brought his own son into politics, has the moral authority to speak against so‐called family‐based politics.​

“If you claim to be a leader of AHINDA, leave the Congress and form your own party and win at least five seats,” Kumaraswamy challenged.​

He said Siddaramaiah should stop commenting on family politics, alleging that he has neither the moral standing nor the credibility to do so. ​

Referring to criticism of the Janata Dal (Secular), Kumaraswamy said such remarks were ironic and accused Siddaramaiah of hypocrisy.​

He claimed that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he never gave his son any position, asked him to oversee any district, or engaged him in political activities for personal gain. In contrast, he alleged that Siddaramaiah brought his second son into politics after his first son's death and questioned his motives.​

Kumaraswamy also aimed Siddaramaiah's repeated claims about the Janata Dal winning 58 seats in the past. He said the credit for that victory should go largely to himself and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and not solely to Siddaramaiah.​

Recalling the 1999 elections, he said several leaders, including Siddaramaiah, had suffered defeats, but alleged that Siddaramaiah had broken down emotionally at the time. ​

He claimed that Deve Gowda had encouraged him then, asking him not to lose hope and to rebuild the party.​

Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of betraying the party in the past by forming AHINDA and weakening the Janata Dal. ​

He also questioned Siddaramaiah's defeat in the Chamundeshwari constituency and said he should introspect before criticising others.​

Reiterating his challenge, Kumaraswamy said Siddaramaiah lacks the strength to form a party and win on his own. He alleged that Siddaramaiah had joined an already established party and used political power to sideline long‐time leaders.​

Criticising the Congress party, Kumaraswamy said it speaks against the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka but seeks alliances in other states. He pointed to Tamil Nadu, alleging that the Congress depends on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for seats and struggles to find candidates. He also mentioned Bihar, claiming the party faced difficulties even winning a few seats.​

He further said that Siddaramaiah's becoming Chief Minister has caused dissatisfaction within his own party, with several leaders reportedly unhappy.​

Responding to a question on whether Siddaramaiah would complete a full term as Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said Siddaramaiah himself claims he will, while also referring to the party high command. He opined that Siddaramaiah is unlikely to step down under any circumstances.​

Kumaraswamy concluded by stating that while everyone has the right to dream of becoming Chief Minister, such ambitions should not be driven by selfish motives. ​

He added that merely expressing desires verbally is not enough to achieve them.​