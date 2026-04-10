PV Sindhu, Harmanpreet Kaur To Join India's Biggest Fitness Race

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Indian Women's Cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur are all set to participate in Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru, adding star power to India's biggest fitness race.

India's First Two-Day HYROX Event

Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru, scheduled to take place on 11th and 12th April 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), marks India's first-ever two-day HYROX event, according to a press release. With over 8,200 participants already registered, the event will also be HYROX's debut in Bengaluru, making it only the third Indian city to host the global fitness race after Mumbai and Delhi since its debut in the country in 2025.

The HYROX Race Format

Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru follows a globally standardised race format that combines functional workouts with endurance running. 8 x 1 km runs interspersed with 8 functional fitness workouts, including SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges and Wall Balls, pushing athletes of all levels to their limits.

Organizers on the Inaugural Bengaluru Race

"Ultrahuman is excited to support the HYROX community pushing its limits. We believe peak performance starts with understanding your body - from sleep to recovery - and turning those signals into insights you can act on, helping more people take control of their health," said Mohit Kumar, CEO of UItrahuman.

Speaking ahead of the event, Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India, said, "Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru is shaping up to be one of our most exciting races yet. Bengaluru has a deeply engaged fitness community, and bringing the race to this city, especially as our first two-day event in India, allows us to create a much larger and more immersive experience for participants. I wish everyone the very best for the race and hope each participant has a great experience and performs well."

PUMA's Partnership and Star Athletes

Sports brand PUMA is the official apparel and footwear partner for all HYROX races worldwide. Under the multi-year deal, PUMA works closely with the HYROX team to build the sport in India and develops a full range of HYROX apparel and footwear.

At the event tomorrow, participants in Bengaluru will not only witness PUMA athletes Harmanpreet Kaur and PV Sindhu test the new sport but also explore the new season of the cutting-edge HYROX collection. Commenting on the occasion, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, said, "At PUMA, we have always looked to push sporting culture in the country forward. Participative sport is growing exponentially, with HYROX having introduced a new frontier for fitness enthusiasts to conquer. Our partnership with HYROX is pivotal in driving our vision, and we look to consistently elevate the experience for participants, as well as introduce new audiences to this sport. Bringing the two sporting icons and PUMA ambassadors Harmanpreet Kaur and PV Sindhu together to test their limits as a team at HYROX is our attempt to ensure the sport continues to reach and onboard more and more people."

Spectator and Livestream Details

The event across both days is open to spectators, who can enjoy the electric race-day atmosphere from 06:30 am onward. Spectator tickets are available on and at the venue. HYROX India will also livestream the highly anticipated Battle of the Gyms on Sunday at 4:50 PM on the HYROX India YouTube channel. Featuring 26 gyms from across the country, the event will see fitness communities go head-to-head in a test of strength and endurance.

(ANI)

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