Lalit Modi Urges KKR To Lure Gautam Gambhir Back With Stock Options

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has voiced his support for the former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, suggesting that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should consider bringing him back in a long-term capacity. Replying to a user on X who stated that KKR is nothing without Gambhir, Lalit Modi agreed with the sentiment and highlighted the former skipper's value to the franchise, while also proposing ways to secure his association.

'Give Him Stock Options': Modi's Proposal

"That I agree. That @GautamGambhir WITHOUT AN IOTA OF Doubt In my mind was the BEST PERSON for @KKRiders - the team management needs to do WHATEVER, and I say it again WHATEVER IT TAKES To LURE him back. Incentivise him. Like Shane Warne had equity options. Lock him in for a LONG LONG TERM- GIVE him STOCK OPTIONS - I hope they are smart to do that. He does not fall within Player Auction Purse - get him to be the face of the TEAM," Lalit Modi wrote on X.

He also pointed to the example of late Australian great Shane Warne, who had secured an equity stake in the Rajasthan Royals during his time with the franchise. Warne earned a 0.75 per cent ownership share for each season he played from 2008 to 2011, taking his total stake to 3 per cent. With Rajasthan Royals valued at approximately Rs 15,301 crore in 2026, that stake is now estimated to be worth around Rs 460 crore for his family.

Gambhir's Legacy with KKR and India

Gambhir enjoyed significant success with KKR, leading the team to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He later returned as a mentor and was part of the setup when the franchise clinched its third title in 2024. He subsequently took over as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and has since guided them to victories in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

KKR's Current Struggles

In the ongoing IPL season, KKR have had a challenging start, registering three losses in four matches, while one game against Punjab Kings ended without a result, leaving them with a solitary point so far. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)