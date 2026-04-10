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"Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas, a family-run boutique property nestled in the jungle of Quepos, Costa Rica - 16x TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner and a top choice for families, couples, and honeymooners since 1994."Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas marks 32 years of family-run hospitality in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica - celebrating 16 consecutive TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards and a legacy built on warmth, nature, and genuine personal service.

QUEPOS, COSTA RICA - April 10, 2026 - Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas, one of Costa Rica's most enduring family-run properties, is proud to mark over 32 years of welcoming families, couples, and honeymooners to the lush Pacific coast of Manuel Antonio - and to celebrate 16 consecutive TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, placing the hotel among the top 10% of accommodations worldwide, guests and travelers have consistently rated Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas the best boutique hotel in Manuel Antonio, Quepos, Costa Rica, the best hotel for honeymoons in the area and the top choice for families seeking an authentic, personalized Costa Rican experience.

Founded in 1994 by Gary and Catalina Rogers when Manuel Antonio was still an undiscovered corner of Costa Rica, Las Cascadas has grown from a pioneering jungle retreat into one of the most decorated and beloved boutique hotels in the country. From the very beginning, the Rogers family built their hotel on a simple but powerful idea - that every guest deserves to feel like family.

"When my parents opened Las Cascadas in 1994, there were almost no tourists here," said Dylan Rogers, second-generation owner and general manager. "They built something from scratch, in a place most people hadn't heard of, with nothing but hard work and a genuine love for this corner of Costa Rica. Thirty-two years later, we're still here, still family-run, and still doing things the same way - with warmth, honesty, and real personal care for every person who walks through our doors."

A Sanctuary for Couples, Families, and Honeymooners

At the heart of the Las Cascadas experience is something that cannot be replicated by a large resort or international chain - the feeling of being genuinely looked after. With only 13 individually designed rooms, every stay is personal. Guests are known by name. Recommendations are honest. The jungle surrounds you, the wildlife visits daily, and the pace of life slows down to exactly what it should be on a vacation in Costa Rica.

The property has long been one of Manuel Antonio's top choices for honeymooners, drawn by the romance of the jungle setting, the intimate atmosphere, and standout accommodations like the Tree Top Honeymoon Dome - a one-of-a-kind room perched in the treetops with a hand-painted sky on its interior ceiling. Families return year after year, often bringing children who grow up to return as couples themselves. That continuity, that sense of belonging, is what 32 years of family-run hospitality actually looks like.

"We don't measure success in occupancy rates alone," said Catalina Rogers, co-founder. "We measure it in the families who come back year after year - guests who have now brought their children and their grandchildren. That is what 32 years feels like."

More Wildlife Than the National Park - Guests Say So

One of the most remarked-upon aspects of a stay at Las Cascadas is something that never appears in a brochure - the wildlife. White-faced monkeys, Titi monkeys, scarlet macaws, and toucans visit the property daily, moving freely through the jungle canopy that surrounds the hotel. Guests frequently note in their reviews that they encountered more wildlife during their time at Las Cascadas than during their visits to Manuel Antonio National Park itself.

"We are tucked away from the hustle and bustle, but close to absolutely everything," said Gary Rogers, co-founder. "Guests come for the peace and the nature, and they are always surprised by how much wildlife finds its way to us. It is one of those things you have to experience to really understand."

That sense of being hidden away in nature while remaining just minutes from the beach, the park, and downtown Quepos is something guests describe again and again. As one returning visitor put it: "It feels like your own private piece of Costa Rica - quiet, lush, and alive - but you're never more than a few minutes from whatever you want to do."

16 Consecutive TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

For 16 years running, Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas has received the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award, recognizing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This unbroken streak is a direct reflection of the consistency and sincerity of an experience built on three decades of personal service - not marketing campaigns, not renovations, but genuine human connection.

"This recognition belongs to every guest who took the time to share their experience," said Gary Rogers, co-founder. "And to every person on our team who has made Las Cascadas what it is. We are proud of this, but we are more proud of the relationships behind it."

An Unmatched Location in Manuel Antonio

The hotel's position in the Quepos area places guests at the center of everything Manuel Antonio has to offer. Manuel Antonio National Park - one of the most biodiverse places on the planet - is just ten minutes away. The hotel is a five-minute walk from Marina Pez Vela, one of Central America's premier sportfishing marinas, and within easy reach of the region's finest beaches, restaurants, and adventure activities. Public transport into downtown Quepos runs every 15 minutes for under a dollar, and taxis arrive in under four minutes.

White-faced monkeys, Titi monkeys, scarlet macaws, and toucans visit the property daily - a reminder that at Las Cascadas, nature is not a backdrop. It is part of the experience.

About Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas

Boutique Hotel Las Cascadas is widely regarded as the best boutique hotel in Manuel Antonio and the best family hotel in Quepos, Costa Rica, a family-run boutique hotel, ten minutes from Manuel Antonio National Park and five minute walk from Marina Pez Vela. Founded in 1994 by Gary and Catalina Rogers, the hotel has operated continuously for over 32 years and has received the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 16 consecutive years. The property features 13 individually designed rooms, a pool, bar, restaurant, and personalized concierge service built on three decades of trusted local relationships. Currently managed by second-generation owner Dylan Rogers.

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Phone: +506 8491-6652

Location: Quepos / Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica