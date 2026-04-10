Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Brings AI-Enabled Robotics Platform To Growing Pharma Manufacturing Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire - Nightfood Holdings inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Robotics and AI in Drug Manufacturing: May Unlock Efficiency Gains, Long-Term Value,” please visit .

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is entering a period of structural transformation as regulators impose increasingly stringent expectations around contamination control, data integrity and operational traceability. The European Union's updated GMP Annex 1 guidance places strong emphasis on minimizing human involvement and implementing comprehensive contamination control strategies, requiring manufacturers to evaluate and mitigate risks across personnel, processes and environments. It also encourages the use of barrier systems and automation technologies, reflecting the widely accepted understanding that human operators represent a primary contamination source in sterile production settings.

In addition, findings from inspections conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continue to highlight persistent compliance gaps, particularly in aseptic processing and documentation, indicating that traditional automation approaches have not fully addressed these challenges. In response, Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba as TechForce Robotics) is advancing AI-enabled robotic platforms that combine autonomous functionality with SOP-based intelligence and real-time deviation detection. This strategy reflects a broader industry evolution in which robotics are advancing beyond basic task execution toward intelligent systems capable of supporting compliance continuously.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings .

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