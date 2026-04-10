Loitering Munition Market Projected To Surpass USD 29.48 Billion By 2035, Driven By Precision Warfare Demand SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, the Loitering Munition Market size was valued at USD 4.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.25% during 2026-2035. Due to the growing need for precise assaults, the incorporation of unmanned warfare systems, and their lower cost compared to traditional missiles, the market for loitering munitions is growing.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size (2025): USD 4.68 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 29.48 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 20.25%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









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The U.S. Loitering Munition Market size was valued at USD 1.33 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.55% during 2026-2035. The U.S. holds a 74.15% share within North America. Strong military modernization programs, significant defense spending, and the extensive use of unmanned combat systems are driving the U.S. Loitering Munition Market.

Surging Demand for Loitering Munition to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The market for loitering munitions has been expanding due to the high demand for real-time target engagement and precision strike capability in contemporary conflict. These unmanned, cost-effective systems have already been embraced by armed forces that prioritize combat effectiveness. Together, AI, sensor networks, and autonomous navigation can improve precision and mission success. The global market is being further propelled by rising geopolitical tensions, border security threats, ballistic missile testing, and defense modernization plans in the main economies.

Major Loitering Munition Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are



AeroVironment

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

UVision Air

Rheinmetall

Thales

Northrop Grumman

WB Group

RTX Corporation

AEVEX Aerospace

STM Savunma Teknolojileri

Anduril Industries

BAE Systems

Textron Systems

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

General Dynamics SAAB

Loitering Munition Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Tactical Loitering Munitions dominated with 42.37% in 2025 favored by their versatility, ease of use, and effectiveness in today's modern warfare environment. Reconnaissance & Surveillance Loitering Munitions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.09% from 2026 to 2035 as the military begins to emphasize on real-time intelligence gathering.

By Range

Short-Range (≤ 20 km) dominated with 46.12% in 2025 owing to their high suitability for tactical usage on the battlegrounds as well as being easy to use and deploy. Long-Range (> 100 km) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.85% from 2026 to 2035 owing to their wide operational range and capability to hit targets from farther away, making them important assets in strategic and cross-border combat scenarios.

By Application

Military & Defense dominated with 55.49% in 2025 due to the need for accurate targeting and minimizing collateral damage to maximize mission success globally. Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.48% from 2026 to 2035 as defense organizations look for an integrated system that will provide tracking and strike capabilities simultaneously.

By End-User

Armed Forces dominated with 57.34% in 2025 as the main end users of these devices because of their demands to find more effective and innovative solutions that would help them during military operations. Private Defense Contractors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.71% from 2026 to 2035 due to the higher number of outsourced military projects.

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Loitering Munition Market Key Segments

By Type



Tactical Loitering Munitions

Strategic Loitering Munitions

Suicide / Kamikaze Drones Reconnaissance & Surveillance Loitering Munitions

By Range



Short-Range (≤ 20 km)

Medium-Range (20–100 km) Long-Range (> 100 km)

By Application



Military & Defense

Border Security & Homeland Protection

Counter-Terrorism Operations Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

By End-User



Armed Forces

Defense Intelligence Agencies

Government Security & Law Enforcement Private Defense Contractors

Regional Insights:

North America grew at a CAGR of 18.82% through 2035, holding a 38.21% stake at USD 1.79 billion in 2025. North America dominates the loitering munitions industry because of its high defense spending, sophisticated military operations infrastructure, and consistent financing for unmanned combat systems. The availability of top military firms and the quick adoption of AI weaponry provide the area with additional support.

Europe had a dominant market share in the global loitering munitions market, accounting for 22.69% of the market worth USD 1.06 Billion in 2025 and forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.92% till 2035. Europe is a prominent contributor to the loitering munition market due to rising defense budgets and increasing emphasis on regional security.

Recent Developments:



In 2024, AeroVironment received a USD 178 million contract modification to its LMAMS program for Switchblade 600 production and support, including funding for an accelerated manufacturing capacity expansion that the Army attributed specifically to NDAA-directed loitering munition production surge requirements following the congressional findings on U.S. loitering munition stockpile adequacy for high-intensity conflict scenarios. In early 2025, IAI announced initial deliveries of the Harop-AS (Advanced Seeker) variant to an unnamed customer, featuring an upgraded dual-mode seeker combining passive anti-radiation and electro-optical/infrared guidance that allows engagement of both radiating air defense systems and optically-identified mobile targets addressing the primary operational limitation of the original Harop, which could only engage targets while they were actively emitting radar signals.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRECISION STRIKE CAPABILITY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate target acquisition accuracy, loitering endurance, strike precision, and reduction in collateral damage and mission failure rates.

RANGE-BASED OPERATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS – helps you understand demand distribution across short-, medium-, and long-range systems along with improvements in mission reach and flexibility.

APPLICATION-DRIVEN DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess utilization across military, border security, counter-terrorism, and ISR operations along with impact on mission success rates.

COMBAT EFFICIENCY & SITUATIONAL AWARENESS INDICATORS – helps you analyze enhancements in real-time target tracking, battlefield awareness, and operational effectiveness.

END-USER ADOPTION & DEFENSE MODERNIZATION TRACKER – helps you evaluate deployment across armed forces, intelligence agencies, and security organizations driven by modernization initiatives. MARKET DEMAND & STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS – helps you uncover rising adoption trends fueled by asymmetric warfare strategies, cost-effective precision systems, and evolving global security threats.

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Loitering Munition Market Report Scope