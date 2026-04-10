Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market: Expanding Revenue Landscape To 2034 Delveinsight Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, Aiviva Biopharma, Lytix Biopharma, Regeneron Pharma, Checkmate Pharma, Replimune

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The Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Companies in the market include - Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AiViva BioPharma, Lytix Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune, Philogen, Sirnaomics, Exicure, Intensity Therapeutics, NanOlogy, Nanobiotix, Immunovative Therapies, DNAtrix, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Lokon Pharma, Treovir, Immunicum, and others.

DelveInsight's “Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report:



The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2025, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing proprietary immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies, has provided a business update showcasing significant progress with its lead drug candidate, INT230-6.

In March 2024, ImmVira announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its oncolytic virus product MVR-T3011 IT (intratumoral injection) for treating recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer that has progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one prior line of anti-PD1/PDL1 therapy.

Several intratumoral therapy strategies, such as immune-enhancing cytokines, TLR and STING agonists, T-cell checkpoint inhibitors, suppressive cytokine inhibitors or traps, oncolytic viruses (OVs), and plasmid DNA, are currently undergoing clinical development for melanoma patients.

At present, IMLYGIC is the only intratumoral therapy approved by the US FDA for melanoma treatment, capturing over 90% of the total market for intratumoral therapies.

Among the emerging therapies, OncoSec Medical's TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a plasmid-based interleukin-12, is anticipated to generate the highest revenue.

The United States holds around 80% of the market share for Intratumoral Cancer Therapies.

A person's chance of surviving five years after being diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma improves with earlier diagnosis. Skin melanoma is diagnosed in 81.6% of cases at the local stage, 9% at the regional stage, and 4% at the distant stage when the cancer has spread. Skin-related localised melanoma had a 5-year relative survival rate of 99.5%

During the prediction period (2021–2022), the United States reported 98,046 instances of melanoma; this number is expected to rise to 2032. In 2021, there were 31,636 cases of melanoma and 91,650 cases of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) in Germany

Nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), one of the nine primary indications for intratumoral treatments, represented the majority of cases in the 7MM. In 2021, there were 793,007 NMSC instances in the 7MM as a whole

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Companies: Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AiViva BioPharma, Lytix Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune, Philogen, Sirnaomics, Exicure, Intensity Therapeutics, NanOlogy, Nanobiotix, Immunovative Therapies, DNAtrix, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Lokon Pharma, Treovir, Immunicum, and others

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Therapies: IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), DELYTACT (G47Δ), AIV001, LTX-315, Vidutolimod + nivolumab, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Tavo (tavokinogene telseplasmid), CAVATAK (V937; CVA21), PVSRIPO (PVS-RIPO), RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), Daromun (Nidlegy), Cotsiranib (STP705), Cavrotolimod (AST-008), INT230-6 (Cisplatin/vinblastine), NanoPac (LSAM paclitaxel), Hensify (NBTXR3/ PEP503), AlloStim, Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), Delolimogene mupadenorepvec (LOAd703), G207, Intuvax (Ilixadencel), and others The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Intratumoral Cancer Therapies pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market dynamics.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Overview

Any treatment that is administered in very close anatomical proximity to a tumour with the goal of direct uptake by tumours or tumour cells is referred to as intratumoral therapy.

The goal of this therapeutic approach is to have the tumour act as its own vaccination. IT immunotherapies aim to start local immune cell recruitment into the tumour microenvironment and then prime T cells for a systemic polyclonal antitumor response (abscopal effect), potentially addressing intra and inter-tumoral heterogeneity. Tumours are used as a source of antigens expressed across multiple tumour clones.

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Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

Prevalent Cases of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Intratumoral Cancer Therapies epidemiology trends @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Forecast

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec): Amgen

DELYTACT (G47Δ): Daiichi Sankyo

AIV001: AiViva BioPharma

LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma

Vidutolimod + nivolumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Tavo (tavokinogene telseplasmid): OncoSec Medical Incorporated

CAVATAK (V937; CVA21): Merck

PVSRIPO (PVS-RIPO): Istari Oncology

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec): Replimune/ Regeneron

Daromun (Nidlegy): Philogen

Cotsiranib (STP705): Sirnaomics

Cavrotolimod (AST-008): Exicure

INT230-6 (Cisplatin/vinblastine): Intensity Therapeutics

NanoPac (LSAM paclitaxel): NanOlogy

Hensify (NBTXR3/ PEP503): Nanobiotix

AlloStim: Immunovative Therapies

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125): Idera Pharmaceuticals

Delolimogene mupadenorepvec (LOAd703): Lokon Pharma

G207: Treovir Intuvax (Ilixadencel): Immunicum

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market share @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Drivers



Growing demand for localized cancer treatments with reduced systemic toxicity

Rising adoption of intratumoral immunotherapy (e.g., oncolytic viruses, cytokines) to enhance anti-tumor immune response

Increasing prevalence of solid tumors such as melanoma, breast, and head & neck cancers

Strong pipeline of oncolytic virus therapies, TLR agonists, and gene-based treatments Synergistic potential with immune checkpoint inhibitors improving overall treatment efficacy

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Barriers



Limited applicability to accessible tumors, restricting use in deep or hard-to-reach cancers

Complex administration procedures requiring imaging guidance or specialized expertise

Variability in drug distribution within tumors, affecting treatment outcomes

Challenges in standardizing dosing and treatment protocols

High development and manufacturing costs, especially for biologics and viral therapies Risk of local adverse reactions such as inflammation or tissue damage

Scope of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Companies: Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AiViva BioPharma, Lytix Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune, Philogen, Sirnaomics, Exicure, Intensity Therapeutics, NanOlogy, Nanobiotix, Immunovative Therapies, DNAtrix, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Lokon Pharma, Treovir, Immunicum, and others

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Therapies: IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), DELYTACT (G47Δ), AIV001, LTX-315, Vidutolimod + nivolumab, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Tavo (tavokinogene telseplasmid), CAVATAK (V937; CVA21), PVSRIPO (PVS-RIPO), RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), Daromun (Nidlegy), Cotsiranib (STP705), Cavrotolimod (AST-008), INT230-6 (Cisplatin/vinblastine), NanoPac (LSAM paclitaxel), Hensify (NBTXR3/ PEP503), AlloStim, Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), Delolimogene mupadenorepvec (LOAd703), G207, Intuvax (Ilixadencel), and others

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Intratumoral Cancer Therapies current marketed and Intratumoral Cancer Therapies emerging therapies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics: Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market drivers and Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Intratumoral Cancer Therapies companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

3. SWOT analysis of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

4. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Overview at a Glance

6. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Disease Background and Overview

7. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

9. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Unmet Needs

11. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Emerging Therapies

12. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Drivers

16. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Barriers

17. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Appendix

18. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.