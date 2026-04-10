Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market To Grow By $21.76 Billion Through 2030 - Mckesson, Veradigm, Oracle, Athenahealth, And Health Catalyst Dominate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|426
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$29.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$51.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Telehealth and Remote Care Increasing Smartphone Use and Digital Comfort Implementation of Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote Patient-Centric Care Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Demand for Long-Term Patient Involvement
- Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns Inadequate Interoperability Across Healthcare Providers Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals in Healthcare Industry
- Expansion of Remote and Home-based Care Models AI-Driven Personalization in Patient Engagement Solutions Integration with Wearables and Personalized Health Tech
- Low Patient Adoption and Engagement Over Time Fragmented Data and Siloed Digital Tools
Company Profiles
- Mckesson Corporation Oracle Microsoft (Nuance Communications, Inc.) Trubridge Health Catalyst Veradigm LLC Athenahealth Getwellnetwork, Inc. Lincata, Inc. Cognizant Oneview Healthcare Advancedmd, Inc. Epic Systems Corporation Harris Healthcare Medical Information Technology, Inc. Tebra Technologies, Inc. Televox Solutionreach, Inc. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Eclinicalworks Other Players Wellstack Relatient Luma Health Inc. Cipherhealth Inc. Yosi Health
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Patient Engagement Solutions Market
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