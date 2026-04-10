Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market To Grow By $21.76 Billion Through 2030 - Mckesson, Veradigm, Oracle, Athenahealth, And Health Catalyst Dominate

The patient engagement solutions market is forecasted to reach USD 51.69 billion by 2030, up from USD 29.33 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the increased utilization of digital solutions, offering real-time communication and personalized interactions. Key advancements include cloud solutions, mobile solutions, and analytics. However, the market faces challenges like high investment requirements for healthcare infrastructure and a shortage of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare sector.

Services Segment to Experience Highest Growth

The market is segmented by components into software, hardware, and services, with the services segment anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting services for implementation, customization, integration with EHRs, change management, training, and optimization of engagement technologies. These services help maximize platform value, adapt to clinical workflows, and ensure smooth deployment within healthcare environments.

On-Premise Deployments to Lead in 2024

Within delivery modes, on-premise and cloud-based/web-based options exist. The on-premise segment is predicted to dominate in 2024, largely due to healthcare organizations' preference for control over sensitive data and compliance with stringent security requirements. On-premise solutions align well with existing IT infrastructures and EHR environments.

Health Management Applications Achieve Largest Market Share

By applications, the patient engagement solutions market is divided into health management, home health management, social and behavioral management, and financial health management. Health management applications hold the largest share, including care coordination, chronic disease management, and initiatives relying on engagement tools for continuous patient communication. These solutions enhance monitoring of patient outcomes, closing care gaps, and supporting preventive care.

Providers' Segment Dominates End User Share in 2024

In terms of end users, the market is categorized into providers, payers, patients, and others. Providers, including hospitals, healthcare systems, and ambulatory care centers, captured the largest market share in 2024. The uptake is driven by the need to curtail healthcare costs, provide value-based care, and improve financial outcomes.

North America Leads Regional Market

North America led the patient engagement solutions market in 2024. Factors such as government initiatives, regulatory support, the necessity of reducing healthcare costs, rising chronic disease prevalence, and the presence of key market players drive growth. The region benefits from strong regulatory frameworks advocating for data interoperability and value-based care.

Research Coverage



Market analysis based on component, delivery mode, application, and more.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive landscape evaluation and opportunities for market stakeholders. Forecast of revenue by market segments across five major regions.

Key market players include McKesson Corporation, Veradigm LLC, Oracle, athenahealth, Health Catalyst, GetWellNetwork, Lincata, Cognizant, TruBridge, and others. These players are focusing on product launches and partnerships to expand their offerings.

Key Attributes