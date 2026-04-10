Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Dies After Motor Neuron Disease Diagnosis

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Michael Patrick, a 35-year-old actor who was known for his appearance on 'Game of Thrones', has passed away after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

The actor received his diagnosis three years ago, his wife, Naomi Sheehan, said in a post on Instagram informing of his passing.

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"Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice," she said in the emotional post, sharing a picture from their wedding. "Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are."

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He was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago, she said, adding that he "was cared for by the incredible team there".

According to the UK's National Health Services, motor neurone disease (MND) causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years. The NHS has said that the disease is usually life-shortening and there's currently no cure, however, treatment can help manage the symptoms.

In a tribute to his spirit for life, Sheehan wrote, "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man."

She also expressed her thanks and gratitude for every person who supported them through the last few years.

Patrick was a writer and actor from Belfast who trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, after studying science at the University of Cambridge. While at Cambridge he performed with the famous 'Cambridge Footlights' Comedy Troupe. He was also a member of the National Youth Theatre in the UK.

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