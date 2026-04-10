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UAE Sends 96 Tonnes Of Medical Aid To Afghanistan

UAE Sends 96 Tonnes Of Medical Aid To Afghanistan


2026-04-10 04:00:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 96 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan.

According to Arab media reports, the aid is expected to benefit more than 250,000 people by supporting the delivery of essential healthcare services over a period of three months.

The report states that the shipment was sent on the instructions of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It was dispatched from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and includes relief supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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