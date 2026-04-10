Cash Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad HC
Earlier this year, Varma has submitted his response before the parliamentary committee probing the case, categorically denying any involvement in the incident.
Sources close to him told ANI, he told the panel he was not at the residence when the fire broke out and that no cash was recovered from the premises.
Reiterating his stand, Justice Varma stated that he had "absolutely no role" in the alleged episode. He also clarified that he was not the first responder and alleged that those who arrived first failed to properly secure the scene.
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