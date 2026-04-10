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Diginyze Spearheads Next-Gen AI-Powered Product Information Management For Enterprise Ecommerce
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) United States, April 9, 2026 - As enterprise eCommerce teams grapple with exploding product catalogs, multi-region operations, and relentless omnichannel demands, Diginyze launched a major expansion of its AI-powered Product Information Management (PIM) capabilities, delivering the industry's most intelligent, centralized solution for governing, enriching, and syndicating product data at enterprise scale.
Modern commerce runs on accurate, consistent, and instantly actionable product information. Yet fragmented systems, manual processes, and siloed data continue to create costly bottlenecks for large organizations.
Diginyze is spearheading the shift from reactive data management to proactive, AI-driven governance - empowering merchandising, marketing, and IT teams to launch products faster, eliminate errors, and deliver flawless experiences across every channel.
Built for the most demanding enterprise environments, Diginyze's AI-PIM platform centralizes product content, enforces structured governance, and automates enrichment, categorization, validation, and syndication. It integrates natively with leading ERP, CRM, PIM, and digital experience platforms, delivering zero-downtime migrations and 99.99% uptime.
“Enterprise eCommerce leaders can no longer afford fragmented product data in a world that demands speed and precision at scale,” said Sheetal Pansare, President & Global CEO of Futurism Technologies and Diginyze.“Our AI-powered PIM solution moves organizations from constant firefighting to true strategic advantage, turning product data into a competitive superpower.”
As digital catalogs grow more complex with variants, rich media, localization, and marketplace requirements, AI-native PIM is rapidly becoming the foundational infrastructure of modern commerce. Diginyze is leading this transformation, equipping forward-thinking enterprises to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.
About Diginyze
Diginyze is the AI-first eCommerce platform, delivering over 100 AI-powered features for B2B, B2C, D2C, and marketplace sellers. Recognized as the pioneer in intelligent commerce, Diginyze provides enterprise-grade product information management, omnichannel orchestration, real-time analytics, and seamless ERP/CRM/POS integration, all with zero-downtime migrations and unmatched scalability. Trusted by global organizations, Diginyze is redefining how enterprises manage complex product data and drive sustainable revenue growth.
For more information, visit:
Modern commerce runs on accurate, consistent, and instantly actionable product information. Yet fragmented systems, manual processes, and siloed data continue to create costly bottlenecks for large organizations.
Diginyze is spearheading the shift from reactive data management to proactive, AI-driven governance - empowering merchandising, marketing, and IT teams to launch products faster, eliminate errors, and deliver flawless experiences across every channel.
Built for the most demanding enterprise environments, Diginyze's AI-PIM platform centralizes product content, enforces structured governance, and automates enrichment, categorization, validation, and syndication. It integrates natively with leading ERP, CRM, PIM, and digital experience platforms, delivering zero-downtime migrations and 99.99% uptime.
“Enterprise eCommerce leaders can no longer afford fragmented product data in a world that demands speed and precision at scale,” said Sheetal Pansare, President & Global CEO of Futurism Technologies and Diginyze.“Our AI-powered PIM solution moves organizations from constant firefighting to true strategic advantage, turning product data into a competitive superpower.”
As digital catalogs grow more complex with variants, rich media, localization, and marketplace requirements, AI-native PIM is rapidly becoming the foundational infrastructure of modern commerce. Diginyze is leading this transformation, equipping forward-thinking enterprises to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.
About Diginyze
Diginyze is the AI-first eCommerce platform, delivering over 100 AI-powered features for B2B, B2C, D2C, and marketplace sellers. Recognized as the pioneer in intelligent commerce, Diginyze provides enterprise-grade product information management, omnichannel orchestration, real-time analytics, and seamless ERP/CRM/POS integration, all with zero-downtime migrations and unmatched scalability. Trusted by global organizations, Diginyze is redefining how enterprises manage complex product data and drive sustainable revenue growth.
For more information, visit:
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