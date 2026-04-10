Crypto News: Pepeto Stage Sells Out While BNB Price Prediction Targets $1,500 But Smart Money Is Already Moving Somewhere Else

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto is seeing a wave of large wallet entries pushing the presale past $8.809 million, and the crypto news connecting this project to the BNB price is no accident. Both are exchange tokens at the core, and the crypto news around both keeps growing. Every BNB holder who watched $0.10 turn into a fortune because the exchange underneath kept driving demand year after year can see that Pepeto follows the same model with a former Binance executive leading the build.

This article covers the bnb price outlook and what the $1,500 target actually means, then shows why the same type of investors who made fortunes on the BNB ICO are now loading into Pepeto ahead of the Binance listing because the same kind of ground floor setup is forming right now.

Crypto News: BNB Price Analysis Shows Recovery Building Under the Surface

The BNB price prediction for 2026 points to $1,121 on the high end according to Cryptopolitan, and the data backing it keeps getting stronger every week. BNB Chain just burned 1,371,803 tokens worth $1.27 billion in its 34th quarterly burn, directly cutting supply while demand keeps growing according to CoinMarketCap. On top of that, BNB Chain extended its zero fee stablecoin promotion through April 30, covering gas costs on USDC, USD1, and U transfers across eight major exchanges, and the network already handles roughly 40% of all global stablecoin transactions according to CoinGecko. Grayscale filed a Form S-1 for a spot BNB ETF earlier this year, opening the door for institutional capital that has never had direct access before.

BNB sits at $616 today after holding the $600 floor through every sell off since February. That level has been defended by the largest wallets on the chain, but every push toward $680 keeps getting rejected. That squeeze pattern means a breakout is building toward a move, and the question is when and how far. puts the bull case ceiling at $3,075 for 2026, but reaching that number means BNB has to break through $680, grind past $750, reclaim $1,000, and each of those zones is loaded with holders looking to get out. Even if everything works out, the path from $616 to $1,000 is still just 1.6x from a token already worth $84 billion.

That is why the BNB holders who bought the 2017 ICO are not sitting around watching resistance levels. They already learned the lesson: the real wealth from exchange tokens was always locked in at presale cost before trading started, not from riding a large cap through months of grinding recovery.

Why the BNB Price History Proves Pepeto Is the Exchange Token Play of This Cycle

Pepeto offers the return math that BNB at its current size can no longer produce. A presale exchange token, created by the cofounder who already grew the Pepe token past $11 billion and a former Binance executive who knows how exchanges scale.

PepetoSwap lets traders swap tokens across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero fees, move assets between all three chains in seconds, and the AI scanner catches scam contracts before they reach any wallet. Every one of those actions creates native token demand because the Pepeto token processes every trade the platform handles. That demand loop is what drove BNB from $0.10 to one of the biggest tokens in the world, but Pepeto rolls out across three chains at once into a crypto news market that is ten times larger than what existed when Binance started.

Pepeto goes beyond the exchange token model. It stacks meme culture on top of a working trading platform, something crypto news has never covered at the presale stage. Viral culture alone pushed meme tokens to billions without a single working product, and BNB climbed over 9,000x on pure utility without any viral community behind it.

Pepeto puts both forces inside a single token, and what happens when exchange driven demand meets meme coin attention at this level is something the crypto news cycle has never seen play out.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction makes one thing clear: sitting on a large cap and hoping for life changing gains is not the winning play in 2026.

Every early BNB buyer who got in at $0.10 during the ICO and watched a few hundred dollars grow past millions says the same thing: they should have gone bigger while the window was still open. That entry changed how they thought about money forever, and the window closed and never came back. What makes Pepeto different is that whale activity is proving the case right now. Large wallets always move before the rest of the market because they have access and connections retail never sees, and right now those addresses are filling Pepeto faster than any presale this cycle. Following where that capital flows has always been the smartest play in crypto, and the return potential sitting inside this presale goes well past what even early BNB delivered.

The presale rounds are closing faster every week, and that pace tells you everything about how much time is left.