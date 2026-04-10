Harrison Ford: I Was Socially Ill, Psychologically Not Well

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has recalled finding himself at a particularly low ebb before embarking on a college course in drama. He shared he was“more than depressed” as he feels he was“socially ill, psychologically not well.”

During an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast, Ford said, "I had a single room and I had classes to go to, but I rarely ventured out. And on the rare occasion I did go to the classroom, I would often touch the door on the outside of the building, and turn around and walk back.

"I was more than depressed. I think I was ill. I was socially ill, psychologically not well."

Ford's outlook on life was transformed by his drama course, reports co.

He said: "I was surprised that the people that I had considered to be fellow geeks and misfits were, in fact, some of the most interesting people I knew.

"They were doing something that I hadn't really understood, and they were telling stories about life, and some of them were exceptional in their capacity to understand human behaviour. And so I think I simply found my place amongst storytellers. It really changed my world, changed my life."

Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie previously said to being surprised that Ford is so "normal", reports co.

The actor starred alongside the Hollywood icon in Captain America: Brave New World, and Anthony confessed to being surprised by his co-star.

Asked what surprised him the most about working with Harrison, the actor told E! News: "I was surprised at how normal he was."

He explained that he expected his co-star - who has appeared in some of the biggest film franchises of all time, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones - to be more aloof.

He said: "Usually you have a big star in a movie, they go sit off by themselves with their friends and won't talk to you. But whenever the cast and crew got together Harrison would come and just chill with us like a regular person and eat those awful peanut butter and jelly sandwiches."