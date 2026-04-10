PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Asansol Rally, Says Bengal Backs BJP's Development Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared glimpses of the enthusiasm witnessed in Asansol, stating that the people of West Bengal are supporting the BJP's development agenda and will not back the Trinamool Congress.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“A glimpse of the enthusiasm in Asansol yesterday. West Bengal is supporting BJP's development agenda and will never support TMC.”

In the video, which is 1 minute and 18 seconds long and was shared by the Prime Minister, large crowds can be seen enthusiastically waving at him and raising slogans in his support. The visuals capture a charged atmosphere, with people expressing their support for PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Prime Minister's post highlights the party's efforts to expand its political base in West Bengal, where the BJP has been focusing on strengthening its presence in recent years.

Meanwhile, a striking visual emerged during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Asansol on Thursday, as a person in the crowd held up a poster appealing directly to the Prime Minister.

The person was seen holding up a poster featuring PM Modi's portrait along with a map of West Bengal. The poster prominently displayed the message, "Respected Modi ji, Please save West Bengal", and also highlighted several issues faced by the public, including "Corruption, law and order, infiltration, women safety and unemployment".

These concerns mirror the key themes on which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state.

The visual quickly stood out amid the rally, reflecting the charged political atmosphere as political parties intensify their campaigns in the run-up to the state elections.

PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress government, claiming that the ruling-party-linked syndicate and mafia were looting the state's resources and also warned that all those goons will be held accountable and answerable after the election results on May 4.

The Prime Minister, addressing his second election rally in Asansol, pinned the blame on previous dispensations from the Congress to Trinamool Congress for West Bengal's "disgraceful decline from prosperity to deprivation" and said that the BJP's good governance is the only solution for West Bengal's burgeoning woes.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of taking the state back to 'dark ages', the Prime Minister said that it is essential for West Bengal's progress that the state is freed from Trinamool's clutches.

"For Bengal's progress, freedom from Trinamool is necessary, because while the entire country is moving ahead at a rapid pace, Trinamool is pushing Bengal backwards," he added.

"Trinamool's time is over. The next government will be a double-engine government of the BJP. After May 4, Bengal will enter a new era of development," he said.

The moment came as the election campaign in West Bengal gathered momentum ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The state is set to vote in two phases, scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

In the first phase, polling will take place across 152 Assembly constituencies, while the remaining 142 seats will go to the polls in the second phase. The counting of votes is slated for May 4.