Moph Designates Five Healthcare Facilities As 'Baby-Friendly Hospitals'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the designation of five healthcare facilities under the“Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative,” launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), following their successful compliance with internationally recognized standards.

This achievement reflects Qatar's commitment to adopting global best practices in maternal and child health, in alignment with the National Health Strategy, and contributes to enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided.

The designated facilities include Al Wakra Hospital, Women's Wellness and Research Center, Al Maha Specialized Care Center for Children, Al Waab Health Center, and Al Mashaf Health Center, in recognition of their commitment to providing a supportive environment for breastfeeding and promoting maternal and child health.

The designation follows a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure full implementation of the standards and the steps under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.

The evaluation was conducted by a team of WHO-accredited assessors from the Ministry of Public Health. In this context, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the MoPH Dr Salah Abdullah al-Yafei said that this initiative is part of the MoPH's efforts to promote exclusive breastfeeding from birth up to six months, and to encourage its continuation alongside complementary feeding up to two years, contributing to improved maternal and child health outcomes.

He further emphasized the MoPH's commitment to supporting all healthcare facilities across both public and private sectors by enhancing the capabilities and skills of healthcare providers, ensuring the effective implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative standards.