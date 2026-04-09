Picknik Releases Moveit Pro 9 To Advance AI-Driven Robotics In Dynamic Environments

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) PickNik has released version 9 of its robotics development software MoveIt Pro, introducing new capabilities aimed at improving how robots operate in complex, real-world environments such as cleaning, sanitation and vehicle washing.

The update focuses on what the company describes as“scan-and-plan” workflows – a technique that allows robots to perceive their surroundings in real time and generate motion paths dynamically, rather than relying on fixed, pre-programmed instructions.

Industrial robots have traditionally performed best in structured environments, such as manufacturing lines, where tasks are repetitive and predictable. However, applications like restroom cleaning or food plant sanitation present a different challenge, requiring robots to adapt to changing layouts, irregular surfaces and variable geometries.

PickNik says MoveIt Pro 9.0 strengthens the“perception-to-motion capabilities required to automate these high-variability surface workflows”, adding tools such as AI-based perception filtering, point cloud alignment and collision-aware motion planning.

Among the updates are“automated contour extraction and rasterized Cartesian path generation from point clouds”, as well as“AI-driven 2D mask filtering and bounding box analysis for improved perception reliability”, according to the company.

The software is already being used in a range of emerging robotics applications.

In the vehicle care sector, Autowash is using the system to automate washing across different vehicle shapes.

“Every vehicle presents different contours and surface conditions,” said Dennis Dreeszen.“MoveIt Pro's perception-to-motion pipeline allows us to generate consistent coverage while maintaining safe operation around unpredictable geometry.”

Similarly, Hivebotics is applying the software to restroom-cleaning robots that must adapt to varying layouts.

“Restroom environments are highly variable – from fixtures to partitions to layout changes between facilities,” said Rishab Patwari.“MoveIt Pro enables us to convert perception data into reliable, surface-following motion without rebuilding workflows for every new location.”

In food processing environments, CleanBotix is using the platform to automate cleaning of complex equipment under strict safety requirements.

“Sanitation in food plants demands precision, repeatability, and adaptability,” said Adam Jacques.“The enhanced scan-and-plan and motion safety capabilities in MoveIt Pro 9.0 help us automate tasks that traditionally required manual intervention.”

The release also includes updates to teleoperation and training data collection, along with a redesigned user interface aimed at improving debugging and workflow configuration.

The developments reflect a broader trend in robotics toward more adaptive systems, where machines rely on real-time perception and AI to handle tasks that were previously difficult to automate due to environmental variability.

MoveIt Pro 9.0 is available now.