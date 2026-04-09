MENAFN - GetNews) As artificial intelligence continues to spread across business operations, many companies are finding that adoption alone does not guarantee results. Certain Growth Solutions is addressing this gap with a values-based approach developed by Joey Chandler, focused on why AI tools often fail when personal alignment is missing.







AI Adoption Brings More Than Technical Challenges

While organizations invest in new AI platforms, employees are often navigating more than just a learning curve. The introduction of AI can trigger deeper concerns about job security, performance expectations, and long-term relevance in a rapidly changing environment.

According to Chandler, these concerns are rarely discussed openly, but they directly impact how people engage with new tools. Fear, doubt, and uncertainty can quietly influence decision-making, slowing adoption and limiting effectiveness.

Why Fear Disrupts Execution

When individuals operate from uncertainty, their ability to take consistent action decreases. Even when AI produces useful outputs, hesitation can prevent those ideas from being implemented.

Chandler emphasizes that these reactions are natural. Setting new goals or adopting new systems often brings internal resistance. The issue is not the presence of fear, but how it is handled.

Rather than ignoring these concerns, Certain Growth Solutions encourages organizations to acknowledge them and shift focus toward personal core values. When decisions are guided by values instead of fear, individuals are more likely to move forward with clarity and confidence.

“Uncertainty kills. Our people in companies are dealing with so much uncertainty and chaos right now that asking them to adopt new technology is challenging. That's why you have to go out of your way to help them ground activities in their values and connected with these new tools that will build a foundation for growth that will help them and the entire company move forward,” said Joey Chandler, Founder of Certain Growth Solutions.

A Repeatable Approach to AI Adoption

Chandler notes that because AI technology evolves quickly, these concerns will continue to surface in different forms. A one-time solution is not enough. Instead, companies need a repeatable way to help employees reconnect with their values as new tools and expectations emerge.

By integrating personal values into AI usage, including custom instructions and daily workflows, individuals can create a more stable foundation for decision-making. This alignment allows them to evaluate AI outputs more effectively and act on them with greater confidence.

Certain Growth Solutions provides guidance on building these value-based systems, including practical examples available at.

By focusing on alignment rather than tools alone, the company aims to help organizations improve both adoption and execution in an AI-driven environment.

About Joey Chandler

Joey Chandler is an American alignment coach and entrepreneur born on October 29, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan. Based in Reno, Nevada, he earned a degree in Politics from Whitman College in 1993 and has built a career across coaching, creative media, and retail. He is the founder of Certain Growth Solutions and has also launched You Are Videos and Joey Chandler Photography. Chandler previously worked with Sports Basement, contributing to his understanding of operations and customer engagement. After rebuilding his own business following burnout, he developed structured alignment systems that help entrepreneurs connect personal values to revenue goals and daily execution.

About Certain Growth Solutions

Certain Growth Solutions is a business coaching and alignment firm founded by Joey Chandler. The company works with entrepreneurs to connect core values with revenue strategy and daily decision-making. Through frameworks such as the Alignment Engine and Spark Word Method, the firm provides practical systems that support clarity, consistent action, and long-term business growth while helping reduce burnout and decision fatigue.

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