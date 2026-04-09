Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd Expands Human-Centered Work Approach Led By Cassandra Gordon

MENAFN - GetNews)Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd, led by strategist and advisor Cassandra Gordon, is expanding its human-centered approach as demand grows for more sustainable, aligned workplace systems. The move reflects a broader shift across industries, where professionals, customers, and investors are increasingly questioning how work is designed and delivered.

At the center of this expansion is a clear idea. Work systems that ignore human needs may deliver short-term output, but they often fail to sustain performance, trust, and long-term growth.







Why Demand for Humane Work Systems Is Rising

Across many sectors, expectations are changing. Professionals are no longer willing to trade well-being and identity for career advancement as previous generations did. Many experienced leaders are reassessing what success looks like and whether the systems they operate within actually support that vision.

This shift is not limited to employees. Customers are paying closer attention to how organisations treat their people, while shareholders are beginning to recognize that environments built on rewarding executives at the expense of employee exhaustion and high turnover are unacceptable and present longer-term strategic risk.

As a result, organisations are under increasing pressure to rethink how work is structured.

Cassandra Gordon has observed this shift firsthand through her work with leaders and executive teams and as a leader herself.“Most professionals are fighting an impossible system to get recognised, heard, or promoted, while sacrificing everything for work. It's time to step into a more humane, authentic way of doing business,” she says.

How Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd Works With Clients

Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd partners with organisations that are ready to move beyond traditional models of work. Rather than focusing solely on performance outcomes, the firm examines how systems, structures, and decision-making processes affect the people who operate within them.

The process often begins with identifying where strain is occurring. This includes reviewing how responsibilities are distributed, where decision bottlenecks exist, and how workplace culture influences behaviour, based on data points correlated using its Organisational Intelligence Method, to identify the root causes of key business challenges. From there, the organisation works with teams to redesign these systems, so that optimal clarity of mission, buy-in to strong team culture, and excellent customer experience is created.

By focusing on how people actually work day to day, Organisational Intelligence Group helps organisations build tailored environments where their people can operate at their full potential and unlock high performance that shifts customer outcomes.

What Led Cassandra Gordon to Build a Different Approach

Cassandra Gordon's work is shaped by her own experience inside traditional corporate environments. Throughout her career, she worked within systems that required constant adaptation, high output, and the ability to navigate complex internal politics and change.

While these systems delivered results, they often came at a cost. Over time, Gordon saw how many professionals were working against their own needs in order to meet expectations. The result was burnout, reduced creativity, and a growing disconnect between work and personal purpose.

This realization led her to step away from the corporate path and build an approach that addresses these challenges directly.

Through the Being Human in Business framework, Gordon focuses on helping professionals and organisations reconnect work with human capability. The approach is grounded in the idea that when people are aligned with their values, strengths, creativity, and purpose, they perform more effectively and create far greater impact.

Rather than slowing growth, this alignment often strengthens it. Organisations that design work around human capability tend to retain talent, make better decisions, and build more resilient systems over time.

A Shift Toward Sustainable Performance

The expansion of Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd's human-centered work approach reflects a broader shift in how organisations think about performance and growth.

For Cassandra Gordon, the future of work will not be defined by how much pressure people can absorb, but by how well systems support human potential.

As more organisations recognise the cost of misalignment, the focus is shifting toward creating work environments that are both effective and sustainable. In this context, humane work systems are not an alternative to performance. They are becoming a foundation for it.

About Cassandra Gordon

Cassandra Gordon is a strategist, advisor, and facilitator based in Australia with more than 15 years of experience supporting leaders, teams, and organisations as they navigate complexity, burnout, and systemic workplace strain. Born in Perth, Western Australia, she brings an evidence-based approach shaped by both academic training and lived professional experience.

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science from Edith Cowan University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Queensland, with additional qualifications in Governance and Risk Management from the Governance Institute of Australia. She has also completed advanced studies in People Analytics at Wharton and Workplace Analytics and AI at MIT.

Her work includes mentoring children, university students, emerging leaders, and senior executives. Gordon is actively involved in children's charities and community initiatives, reflecting her long-standing commitment to leadership that supports both human wellbeing and organisational sustainability.

More information is available at or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd

Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd partners with leaders and organisations seeking to improve performance, reduce burnout, and strengthen workplace systems. The firm specialises in identifying structural misalignment, decision bottlenecks, and cultural pressures that affect how people function at work.

Through advisory services, leadership programs, and evidence-informed frameworks, Organisational Intelligence Group helps organisations create clarity, improve decision-making, and build sustainable ways of working that support both people and outcomes.