(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) BluMetric Announces Election of Directors at Its Annual Meeting and a Stock Option Plan Amendment April 09, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: BluMetric Environmental Inc. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, today announced that Scott MacFabe has been re-named Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, while continuing his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "I remain honoured to continue with this appointment, and I look forward to continuing to lead BluMetric in my dual role as Chair and CEO as we capitalize on growth opportunities," said Scott MacFabe. Mr. MacFabe has served as CEO and a Director of BluMetric since March 2018. Additional details regarding his expertise and background can be found in the Company's management information circular dated January 30, 2026, a copy of which can be found under the Company's profile at . The Company is also pleased to announce the shareholders approved the election of Mohsen Mortada, Stephan May, Ian Murray Macdonald and Dr. David Rudolph to the Board of Directors, Ernst & Young LLP as auditors and approved the amended and restated stock option plan at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on March 31, 2026. The amended and restated stock option plan increases the number of options available for grant under the plan from 5,500,000 to 7,500,000, representing approximately 13.75% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company. The amended and restated stock option plan is subject to TSX-V approval. Mohsen Mortada will act as Chair of the Compensation and Governance Committee and Stephan May will act as Chair of the Audit Committee. Further, Mohsen Mortada will act as the Lead Independent Director. About BluMetric Environmental Inc. BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 340 employees across 17 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients in North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x242

Email: ... Dan Hilton, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x550

Email: ... Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Tel: 1-647-598-8815

Email: ...



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Source: BluMetric Environmental Inc.