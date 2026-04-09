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Cavvy Energy To Hold Conference Call And Webcast For Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results


2026-04-09 05:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not For Distribution to United States News Wire Services or Dissemination in United States

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the“Company”) (TSX:CVVY) will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss first quarter financial results and recent company developments on an investor conference call and webcast following the formal portion of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. MDT / 3:30 p.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY
Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy's objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company's third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

For further information, visit , or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer
 Telephone: (403) 261-5900
Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer
 Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Investor Relations
...

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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