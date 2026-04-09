Perpetuals Launches Strategic Initiative To Deploy Next-Generation Agentic AI Infrastructure Platform For Fintech And Digital Assets Industry Secures Exclusive License For Proprietary On-Premises Quantitative Research Platform Forgentiq.Ai
|On-Premises Deployment
|Entire AI system operates within client's secure infrastructure - no data transmitted to external servers
|Agentic AI Architecture
|Purpose-built autonomous AI agents configured for each client's trading focus areas, asset classes, and research objectives
|Full Data Sovereignty
|Proprietary trading strategies, alpha signals, and position data remain entirely under client control
|Scalable Multi-Client Infrastructure
|Platform architecture designed for enterprise-wide deployment across multiple fintech clients
|Institutional-Grade Security
|Meets highest standards of SEC, CFTC, MiCA, and global regulatory compliance
|RAG Pipeline Optimization
|Advanced retrieval-augmented generation for accurate, context-aware research outputs
Platform Revenue Model: From Internal Tool to Industry Infrastructureintends to deploy the Forgentiq platform in a phased approach designed to validate performance, demonstrate value, and scale across the financial technology and cryptocurrency industry:
Phase 1 - Internal Validation (Current): expects to serve as its own first deployment client, applying agentic AI capabilities to the Company's proprietary market microstructure datasets, perpetual futures protocol data, and existing trading strategy IP portfolio.
Phase 2 - External Multi-Client Deployment: Following successful internal validation, intends to begin licensing the Forgentiq platform to external hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and crypto asset managers on a recurring subscription basis.
Phase 3 - Platform Expansion and AI Factory Scaling: If the client base grows, intends to expand capabilities to include:
- Advanced predictive modeling for alpha generation workflows AI-powered trading hypothesis generation and backtesting design Secure regulatory-compliant position and transaction data management Collaborative research tools for prime brokers, market makers, and institutional trading partners Real-time analytics dashboards for portfolio monitoring
This phased approach is designed to transform from a digital assets infrastructure company into a Platform-as-a-Service company with recurring, scalable revenue derived from licensing agentic AI infrastructure to the broader financial technology industry.
Competitive Positioning: Why On-Premises Data Sovereignty Matters
The current AI-driven quantitative trading landscape is dominated by centralized platform models requiring trading firms to upload proprietary data to third-party cloud environments. While these platforms have demonstrated AI's power in alpha generation, they present significant barriers for thousands of trading firms whose proprietary strategies and regulatory-sensitive position data represent their most valuable assets.
According to recent industry analysis, hedge funds are increasingly prioritizing on-premises agentic AI solutions to enhance data sovereignty and bolster enterprise security.on-premises, data-sovereign model is designed to address this demand directly. The company believes the competitive moat of the Forgentiq platform is built on several key advantages:
- Exclusive License: holds exclusive worldwide rights to the Forgentiq platform within the financial technology and digital assets field Data Never Leaves the Client: Unlike centralized models, Forgentiq deploys within the client's environment, eliminating major barriers to AI adoption among alpha-sensitive trading firms Deep Customization: Each deployment features purpose-built agentic AI agents tailored to client-specific datasets, creating high switching costs and long-term retention Platform Network Effects: Deployment across multiple clients, operational expertise in quantitative AI agent design, RAG pipeline optimization, and deployment best practices creates a moat that grows with each new enterprise-wide deployment
About LtdLtd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.
Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as“expect”,“will”,“positions”,“advancing”,“aligning”, and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including Board of Directors or stockholder approval of the transaction, market conditions, and risks detailed in the company's SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.CONTACT: Media Contacts: Perpetuals...
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