Perpetuals Launches Strategic Initiative To Deploy Next-Generation Agentic AI Infrastructure Platform For Fintech And Digital Assets Industry Secures Exclusive License For Proprietary On-Premises Quantitative Research Platform Forgentiq.Ai

Platform-as-a-Service model designed to generate recurring revenue through licensing institutional-grade AI capabilities to hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and digital asset managers, addressing a market where the top 20 hedge funds managed over $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2024

Perpetuals to serve as first deployment client applying agentic AI capabilities to market microstructure datasets and perpetual futures protocol

Company secures exclusive worldwide license for Forgentiq platform in financial technology and digital assets field

Data sovereignty model differentiates Forgentiq from centralized platforms, enabling trading firms and digital assets funds to leverage full-stack AI without surrendering control of their most valuable intellectual property

TOKYO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC), the AI-powered financial services company, today announced a strategic initiative to license and deploy a financial technology and digital assets industry-dedicated, on-premises artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure platform designed to operate directly within hedge fund, proprietary trading firm, and digital asset manager environments, thereby enabling companies across the financial services sector to unlock additional potential from their proprietary data without ever surrendering control of it.

To support the initiative the company entered into a services agreement with initiative relies on technology licensed by Younet AI, pursuant to which Younet licensed to the company its proprietary agentic AI research platform, internally designated designed to deploy custom, secure, large language models (LLMs) purpose-built for quantitative research, market analysis, and trading strategy development applications. The agreement is subject to termination by the company in the event that requisite approvals by the Board of Directors or stockholders is not obtained.

The Vision: Next-Generation Agentic AI Infrastructure for the Entire Fintech & Blockchain Industry

The financial technology and blockchain industry faces a fundamental structural challenge: thousands of small and mid-sized hedge funds, proprietary trading desks, and crypto asset managers are generating enormous volumes of proprietary data - from order flow analysis, on-chain transaction monitoring, cross-asset correlation studies, liquidity pool dynamics, and market microstructure research - but the vast majority lack the internal resources, scalable infrastructure, or specialized talent to deploy advanced agentic AI capabilities to that data.

At the same time, these firms are rightly unwilling to surrender their most sensitive intellectual property - the trading signals, alpha strategies, position data, and execution algorithms that represent years of investment - to centralized, third-party cloud platforms.

The company believes this on-premises, data-sovereign approach represents a fundamentally different model from centralized AI platforms currently operating in the financial services space. agentic AI architecture is designed from inception to meet accelerating demand for task-specific AI agents while maintaining institutional-grade security and regulatory compliance.

“Every basis point of alpha is a competitive weapon - and we're not asking funds to hand that weapon to a third party,” said Patrick Gruhn, Chief Executive Officer of“Our model is simple: we deploy institutional-grade agentic AI directly inside the fund's infrastructure, we sharpen their edge, and we never touch their IP. In this market, the winners aren't the funds with the most data - they're the ones extracting signal from noise faster than anyone else, converting insights into asymmetric returns before the rest of the market prices it in. That's the execution advantage we intend to deliver. is positioning itself to be a critical alpha infrastructure layer for the entire fintech and digital assets ecosystem.”

The Market Opportunity: A $1.3+ Trillion AUM Ecosystem Underserved by Agentic AI

The global AI in fintech market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of as much as 28% by 2035, driven by AI's demonstrated ability to compress traditional strategy development timelines significantly- likely from months to weeks for initial signal generation -while improving risk-adjusted returns.

The world's twenty largest hedge funds collectively managed over $1 trillion in assets under management in 2024 and, while hedge funds are increasing investment in AI-driven research, data, and execution infrastructure, spending remains small relative to broader AI capital expenditures. The company believes this represents a large technology adoption gap.

Critically, the company believes that addressable market for on-premises, secure, purpose-built agentic AI infrastructure - specifically designed for small and mid-cap hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and crypto asset managers unwilling to send proprietary data to centralized platforms - remains substantially underserved. With over 11,000 hedge funds globally and thousands of regulated crypto asset managers, believes this segment represents an attractive near-term recurring revenue opportunity for a platform specifically architected to serve their needs.

What Is Forgentiq and How Does It Work?

Forgentiq is a proprietary agentic AI quantitative research platform licensed to by Younet AI, a specialized artificial intelligence development firm with experience deploying over 40,000 custom AI agents for enterprise clients across legal, software, and financial services sectors.

The platform is expected to be capable of deploying fully on-premises, secure AI systems that operate independently of any public AI service. In practical terms, Forgentiq works as follows: instead of relying on large teams of quantitative analysts to manually review thousands of market datasets, on-chain transactions, and historical price records, a trading firm deploys purpose-built autonomous agents - specialized digital research assistants trained exclusively on financial and cryptocurrency data - that perform these tasks faster, more comprehensively, and at a fraction of the cost.

Each agent is designed for a specific research function: analyzing cross-asset correlations, reviewing regulatory filings and market news, identifying arbitrage opportunities, modeling portfolio risk scenarios, or detecting on-chain whale movements. The intended narrow specialty of the agents significantly reduces hallucinations and saves time on error corrections.

The platform's core architecture includes advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, scalable AI infrastructure, and proprietary training algorithms validated through a completed feasibility study confirming adaptability to the complex analytical demands of quantitative research, trading strategy development, and market data science.

Key Technical Differentiators