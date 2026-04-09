MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Q2 Metals Advances the Cisco Lithium Discovery in Quebec, Canada, Toward Its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

April 09, 2026 12:00 PM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) is advancing the Cisco Lithium Project in Quebec's James Bay region, where drilling has defined a large mineralized zone. With a maiden inferred Mineral Resource Estimate pending and a Preliminary Economic Assessment planned, Q2 Metals is positioning for the next stage of development in a key battery metals district.

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF)





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Source: CEO Clips