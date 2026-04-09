Alexander Lewis Peace

Associate Professor, Structural Geology, McMaster University

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I am a structural geologist leading the McMaster Structural Geology and Tectonics Group, in the School of Earth, Environment and Society at McMaster University. I research deformation processes and associated hazards as well as resources. I am particularly interested in rifting and breakup, rift-related magmatism, seismic hazards, and structural inheritance. Geographically, I have worked around the North Atlantic, with a particular emphasis on Eastern Canada. The nature of my work requires a multifaceted approach incorporating a wide variety of approaches and methodologies such as: seismic interpretation, field-based studies, numerical modelling, petrology, structural modelling and geochemistry.



2024–present Associate Professor, McMaster University

2019–2024 Assistant Professor, McMaster University

2018–2019 Postdoctoral fellow, Memorial University of Newfoundland 2017–2017 Research assistant, Durham University



2017 Durham University, PhD 2011 Durham University, BSc



Fellow of the Geological Society of London

Member of the European Geosciences Union

Member of American Association of Petroleum Geologists

Secretary of the Canadian Tectonics Group Professional Geologist (P) with Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO)

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