Alexander Lewis Peace
- Associate Professor, Structural Geology, McMaster University
I am a structural geologist leading the McMaster Structural Geology and Tectonics Group, in the School of Earth, Environment and Society at McMaster University. I research deformation processes and associated hazards as well as resources. I am particularly interested in rifting and breakup, rift-related magmatism, seismic hazards, and structural inheritance. Geographically, I have worked around the North Atlantic, with a particular emphasis on Eastern Canada. The nature of my work requires a multifaceted approach incorporating a wide variety of approaches and methodologies such as: seismic interpretation, field-based studies, numerical modelling, petrology, structural modelling and geochemistry.Experience
- 2024–present Associate Professor, McMaster University 2019–2024 Assistant Professor, McMaster University 2018–2019 Postdoctoral fellow, Memorial University of Newfoundland 2017–2017 Research assistant, Durham University
- 2017 Durham University, PhD 2011 Durham University, BSc
- Fellow of the Geological Society of London Member of the European Geosciences Union Member of American Association of Petroleum Geologists Secretary of the Canadian Tectonics Group Professional Geologist (P) with Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment