Azerbaijani And Lithuanian Parliaments Brainstorm Enhancement Of Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Development of cooperation has been discussed between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Lithuania, the statement of the Azerbaijani parliament says, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a meeting between the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, who is on an official visit to the country.

The meeting included an exchange of views on prospects for the development of existing friendly relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, the meeting noted that the official visit of the Lithuanian prime minister demonstrates the intention to further expand the sincere relations and cooperation existing between the states.

Welcoming the guest at the parliament, the speaker noted that the historically established ties between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, as well as the friendly relations between the peoples, create a solid foundation for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The conversation pointed out that the high-level mutual visits and political dialogue play an important role in expanding cooperation.

Gafarova noted that the documents signed between the countries have created a strong legal framework for cooperation and highlighted the importance of further expanding the contractual and legal base. The conversation noted importance of developing economic and trade relations in line with existing potential, and emphasized additional opportunities in this direction.

Touching upon humaninitarian cooperation, the speaker said that ties in education and culture play an important role in deepening relations between the peoples. She noted with satisfaction that a large number of Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Lithuanian higher education institutions, and that mutual cultural events are held.

Mentioning the importance of interparliamentary cooperation, the meeting stressed that mutual visits and the activities of working groups on interparliamentary relations contribute to the development of dialogue between legislative bodies. The importance of deepening cooperation between profile committees of the parliaments was discussed.

Ruginienė expressed her gratitude for the warm reception. Noting great importance attached by her country to developing relations with Azerbaijan, the guest highlighted the broad existing opportunities and stressed the importance of cooperation in the fields of economy, humanitarian affairs, defense, and security.

Mentioning that she is a member of the Azerbaijan friendship group in the Lithuanian parliament, the guest touched upon the role of parliaments in developing bilateral relations and undercored the importance of expanding the activities of working groups and promoting mutual visits.

After the meeting, the guests viewed the plenary hall of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Victory Corner established in the parliament foyer.

At the end, the guests took a commemorative photo.