MENAFN - Amman Net) Growing Pressures: The Islamic Action Front party faces significant pressure in the form of a government demand to change its name, in addition to the potential U.S." />The Islamic Action Front and the Jordanian Government: Navigating Existential Pressures in a Shifting Regional Landscape | موقع عمان نتتجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

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شركة الخطوط الجوية الملكية الأردنية، تقول إنها رفعت أسعار التذاكر نتيجة ارتفاع أسعار الوقود وتغيير مسارات الرحلات الأجهزة الأمنية تعثر على جثة سيدة عشرينية وطفلتها البالغة من العمر 5 سنوات متوفيتين داخل منزلهما، في ظروف غامضة، في إحدى مناطق البادية الجنوبية بمحافظة معان الجمعية الأردنية للماراثونات تعلن عن إغلاق وتحويل حركة السير في عدد من الطرق المؤدية إلى مسارات برومين ألترا ماراثون البحر الميت، غدا الجمعة دائرة الأوقاف الإسلامية في مدينة القدس المحتلة تعلن فجر الخميس، عن إعادة فتح المسجد الأقصى المبارك أمام المصلين دون قيود اعتبارًا من صلاة الفجر 12 شهيدا و3 جرحى في غارات جديدة لجيش الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على لبنان تكون الأجواء الخميس، باردة نسبيا في أغلب المناطق، ودافئة في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة

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04/09/2026 - 14:35 by: Mohammad Ersan

The relationship between the Islamic Action Front party - the political wing of the (banned) Muslim Brotherhood - and the Jordanian government is characterized by ongoing complexity and tension. The party has been a major political force since its founding in 1992 and is considered one of the most prominent opposition forces, with a focus on social and economic issues and support for the Palestinian cause.

Historically, the Front has sought political participation within a legal framework, while the government works to regulate this participation to ensure internal stability and protect national security. This relationship has gone through various phases of cooperation and tension: the party has achieved success in parliamentary elections, but has also faced increasing government pressure, especially after the judicial dissolution of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2020 and the banning of its activities in 2025.

Historical Background and Current Situation

The Islamic Action Front is defined as the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan and constitutes a local opposition force led by shura councils and a secretary-general. This fundamental characteristic, as noted in sources such as Al Jazeera and Wikipedia, frames the relationship between the party and the government within legal and political realities that shift according to the context of party law and general policy in Jordan.

In recent years, the Jordanian government has taken decisive measures against the Muslim Brotherhood, including banning the activities of the judicially dissolved organization in 2025 - clearly defining the framework within which the Front operates as a political facade for the group. The Independent Election Commission also asked the party to change its name within 60 days to strip it of religious or sectarian connotations, reflecting a governmental effort to regulate the political identity of parties within a defined legal framework.

International and Local Decisions: A Turning Point

The relationship between the party and the government is significantly affected by international and regional decisions, as well as internal developments. The U.S. decision in 2026 to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization - coming in the context of Jordan's 2025 ban on the group's activities - represents an additional pressure factor on both the Jordanian government and the Islamic Action Front. This situation reinforces the government's interpretation that any political presence of the Brotherhood must comply with legal limits, as clearly reflected in Jordan's official responses to the American decision.

The Independent Election Commission's request that the Islamic Action Front change its name within 60 days, based on a party law prohibiting names with religious, sectarian, or ethnic connotations, is seen by some as a government attempt to undermine the party's direct association with the banned organization. The party, represented by its secretary-general, views the request as having "no legal basis." Despite the party's shura council approving a name change in March 2026, this development places the party at a critical crossroads that will define the nature of its future political existence.

Future Scenarios for the Relationship: Possible Paths

In light of these developments, several scenarios can be envisioned for the future of the relationship between the Islamic Action Front and the Jordanian government, ranging from confrontation to adaptation.

Scenario 1 - Adaptation and Change In this scenario, the party has chosen to comply with the name-change request to avoid further government pressure. This could be achieved by selecting a new name without obvious religious connotations, allowing the party to remain a legitimate political entity. While this change may affect its popular base and symbolic value, it opens the door to a shift in the party's political discourse toward more moderate and diverse positions, and may pave the way for greater cooperation with the government within legal frameworks.

Scenario 2 - Renewed "Participation Rather Than Domination" With possible regional openings anticipated after 2026, the Jordanian government may seek to reintegrate certain Islamist currents into the political process - but on new terms. In this scenario, the party would make greater concessions, such as refraining from marches and protests, in exchange for an opportunity to participate in governance within the "participation rather than domination" framework previously proposed. This scenario depends on the party's ability to present a political discourse aligned with regional and international changes.

After the 2026 Iran War: The Future Landscape Between the Two Sides

Attention is turning toward 2026 and beyond, as the regional landscape is expected to witness major geopolitical developments, most notably the possibility of an "Iran War." These developments will cast their shadow over the relationship between the Islamic Action Front and the Jordanian government.

Security Pressures and Stability Challenges Regional tensions - especially in the event of a large-scale conflict - may impose greater security pressures on the Jordanian government. In such a scenario, the government may seek to tighten measures against any parties deemed a threat to internal stability, making it even more difficult for the Islamic Action Front to operate, even if it changes its name. This reinforces the need for internal fortification against regional upheaval.

Redefining Loyalties and Priorities Amid regional crises, the party's priorities and popular base may shift. The party may focus more on issues of national security and Jordanian sovereignty, particularly regarding external threats. This shift could push it toward a political discourse more aligned with the state's official orientations, seeking to demonstrate its support for the state in the face of challenges.

An Opportunity for Political Rehabilitation On the other hand, regional crises may open an opportunity for the party to rehabilitate its political image. By demonstrating support for the state in confronting external challenges and presenting itself as a responsible national force, the party could gain greater trust from both the government and the public. This will depend heavily on the party's ability to present clear and responsible positions on sensitive regional issues, particularly regarding the Palestinian cause and displacement schemes.

Future Vision: The Interplay of Internal and External Factors

The future of the relationship between the Islamic Action Front and the Jordanian government is closely intertwined with internal, regional, and international developments. While the Jordanian government seeks to strengthen internal stability and protect its interests, the party faces a major challenge in preserving its political existence and legitimacy in a changing political environment.

The relationship between the Islamic Action Front and the Jordanian government is passing through a pivotal phase in which internal factors intersect with regional and international variables. The decisions regarding the party's name change and the international designation of the Muslim Brotherhood - alongside anticipated regional tensions - will largely determine the trajectory of this relationship in the coming years. The party faces difficult choices ranging from confrontation, which could lead to its dissolution, to adaptation, which may impose fundamental changes on its identity and discourse, to conditional participation, which requires significant concessions. In any case, Jordan's ability to maintain internal stability in the face of regional challenges will play a central role in determining the extent to which the government is open to any form of political participation by the party.