Qualcomm Joins Massrobotics To Support Robotics Startups And Expand Developer Ecosystem

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) MassRobotics has announced that Qualcomm Technologies has joined its organization as a sponsor, expanding the network of companies supporting robotics startups within its ecosystem.

The addition of Qualcomm Technologies is expected to provide new technical resources and collaboration opportunities for startups working within the MassRobotics community, which focuses on accelerating the development and commercialization of robotics technologies.

The move comes as Qualcomm Technologies continues to expand its presence in robotics and edge AI. The company recently introduced the Qualcomm Dragonwing Robotics Hub, a developer-focused platform within the Arduino Project Hub that provides sample applications and a shared environment for building and scaling robotics systems.

According to the companies, the initiative is designed to support developers working on areas such as autonomous systems and AI-driven motion control, offering tools and examples to help move projects from early-stage prototypes toward production.

Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics, says:“Welcoming Qualcomm Technologies to the MassRobotics ecosystem is an exciting step forward for our community.

“Their leadership in advanced compute, AI, and connectivity technologies, combined with initiatives like the Dragonwing Robotics Hub, will provide valuable tools and resources for our resident startups as they develop and scale next-generation robotics solutions.”

MassRobotics describes itself as one of the largest independent robotics hubs, bringing together startups, technology companies, researchers, and investors to support innovation across multiple sectors.

Ahmed Sadek, VP, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, says:“We're excited to join MassRobotics and collaborate with one of the world's most dynamic robotics ecosystems.

“MassRobotics plays a critical role in supporting startups and advancing robotics innovation. We look forward to working with the community to help accelerate the development of next-generation robotics solutions.”

The partnership is part of a broader trend of large technology companies working more closely with startup ecosystems, as robotics development increasingly depends on access to advanced computing platforms, software tools, and collaborative development environments.